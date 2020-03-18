T-Rex on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 3/18/2020

Season 3 of The Masked Singer had one of the most shocking reveals in the show’s history when former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin turned out to be the performer in The Bear suit. On Wednesday night, viewers will get to see one more celebrity unmasked after Group C—which consists of Swan, Astronaut, Rhino, Night Angel, and the extremely energetic T-Rex—take to the stage for the second time.

So who’s hiding under that prehistoric T-Rex costume? There’s one popular fan theory circulating and some people are convinced they know.

Here’s what we have learned from the teasers given and the best guesses about their identity so far:

‘The Masked Singer’ T-Rex Clues & Guesses

In her clue package, she sits on a baby doll and then a compass is shown with North and West circle. T-Rex says she was “discovered by another” and then sent to T-Rex island, where she was “pirouetting the land” with others. This made some of the judges think she might have been part of a competition.

T-Rex on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

In last week’s episode, the top guesses for T-Rex were Kourtney Kardashian, Maddie Ziegler from Dance Moms and “Friday” singer Rebecca Black.

But fans have a different person in mind.

Overwhelmingly, people have guessed that T-Rex is none other than YouTube star JoJo Siwa. She was discovered by Abby Lee Miller on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and then appeared on Dance Moms.

As noted by Cinemaholic, the “U” balloon could be a reference to Siwa being a YouTuber. TV Insider added that T-Rex’s energy matches Siwa’s upbeat dance style.

The NW reference could be paying homage to Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West. She and Siwa made a YouTube video together.

More, the baby doll from the clue package could be referring to her line of merchandise.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

