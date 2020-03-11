T-Rex on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 3/11/2020

On Season 3 of The Masked Singer, there’s a whole new group who gets to perform for the judges on Wednesday night’s episode. Group C consists of Swan, Astronaut, Rhino, Night Angel, Bear and the ever-energetic T-Rex. Some fans are anticipating the first performance by T-Rex and can’t wait to uncover who is under the prehistoric costume.

This article will be updated live.

There wasn’t too much information immediately known about T-Rex, here’s what we have learned from the teasers given and the best guesses about their identity so far:

‘The Masked Singer’ T-Rex Clues & Guesses

Before Wednesday’s episode aired, there weren’t too many clues about T-Rex, except for his or her Renaissance-era garb. However, People magazine obtained an exclusive look at the March 11 episode where the little competitor came out dancing to Kesha’s song, “Dinosaur.”

Robin Thicke noted the energy T-Rex came out with. She high kicked and danced around on the stage, finally posing at the end. He “dances like my 9-year-old son,” he said about T-Rex’s impressionable entrance.

The rest of the judged seemed just as shocked. Jenny McCarthy added, “He looks young.”

T-Rex on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

As noted by Distractify and Express, early guesses about T-Rex were based on her height and athleticism. It made some assume it could be U.S. Olympian Simone Biles or actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers, who played Henry VIII in The Tudors.

