Taco on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 3/4/2020

In the last two weeks, two competitors from Group B on Season 3 of The Masked Singer have gone home: The Taco is going to take the stage Wednesday, where more clues will be revealed.

Here’s what we have learned about The Taco and the best guesses about their identity so far:

‘The Masked Singer’ The Taco Clues & Guesses

Before The Taco performed, an early guess was NBA star LeBron James since he loves the food and unsuccessfully tried to trademark the phrase “Taco Tuesday.”

Once The Taco sang “Fly Me To The Moon” by Frank Sinatra, it became clear that early guesses were incorrect. The clue package showed VHS tapes and there was a reference that said The Taco has been “a comforting part of your lives for decades.”

The Taco on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

One of the top guesses for The Taco was Tom Bergeron, the Emmy-winning host of Hollywood Squares and Dancing With the Stars. He’s also appeared on America’s Funniest Home Videos, which could have been what the VHS clue was about. More, he’s been in the entertainment businesses since the 80s, where he started as a radio and TV host. This would make sense for the “decades” clue.

