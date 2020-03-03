Tammy Ly Gets Into Fights on ‘The Bachelor’ Women Tell All 2020

Tammy Ly has been a controversial figure this season on The Bachelor, and tonight, she’s going to find herself caught up in the drama once again during The Women Tell All.

Seventeen ladies from Peter Weber’s season will participate in the WTA this evening in the hopes of shedding some light on everything that went down this season, and Ly gets vocal in tonight’s special.

Tammy, fans may recall, is 24, and works as a house flipper in Syracuse, New York. Her Bachelor bio reads, “She comes from a hardworking family that immigrated over to Syracuse during the Vietnam War and credits her go-go-go attitude to her parents. After her parents split up, she helped raise her younger sisters and has been working ever since graduating high school.” In high school, Tammy joined the boys’ wrestling team, and helped her team win their term with a 7-1 record.

Here’s what you need to know about Tammy on tonight’s episode of The Women Tell All:

Tammy & Sydney Get Into a Fight

There was cattiness between Tammy and Sydney with everyone talking over each other. Lexi was trying to talk to Tammy, Shiann was in between them, and they got pretty intense w/ each other. Chris had to keep reminding Tammy not to talk over people and listen. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 22, 2020

According to Reality Steve, Tammy and Sydney get into a heated argument during tonight’s special. Reality Steve writes, “There was cattiness between Tammy and Sydney with everyone talking over each other. Lexi was trying to talk to Tammy, Shiann was in between them, and they got pretty intense w/ each other. Chris had to keep reminding Tammy not to talk over people and listen.”

Tammy isn’t the only source of drama. According to Reality Steve, the ladies also turn on Victoria Paul.

Alayah speaks up and says that Victoria P. was initially a good friend and supportive of her, but became completely different once they got on the show. According to Reality Steve, “Savannah came at her pretty good,” and it seems the other women sided with Savannah.

Tammy Loses Her Temper With Sydney – The Bachelor 2020The Bachelor Peter Weber Season 24 Episode 5 2020-02-03T15:38:28.000Z

Tammy was a huge source of controversy this season. In a February episode, Tammy approached the ladies during a rose ceremony and asked what was said about her during a conversation with Peter. Kelsey replied, “All I said was that you accused me of having a drinking problem.” Tammy then shot back, “I didn’t say you were having a problem…”

When all the girls piped up, saying Tammy did say Kelsey had a drinking problem, Tammy lost her cool. She jumped to her feet, screaming, “You shut the f*** up… There were people on that group date and you said, ‘There’s someone here that wasn’t here for the right reasons.'”

In a sneak peek for tonight’s WTA, Chris Harrison asks Tammy why things changed between her and Kelsey once they got to Costa Rica– initially, Tammy seemed to be a good friend to Kelsey. Tammy begins, “I know that Kelsey was upset when Sydney went off on her one-on-one. Like, whether we were close or not, you weren’t doing OK and I was concerned…” Lexi then chimes in, saying, “Where was the concern in Cleveland when you moved out of her hotel room because you were talking mad s**t about her?”

Tonight’s episode of The Bachelor will air at 8pm ET on ABC.

