Taylor McKinney, Maci Bookout’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Maci Bookout is a long-time star of the Teen Mom franchise and is married to Taylor McKinney.

The two tied the knot in 2016, and despite some bumps in the road, the couple is happy today. Read on to learn about Taylor McKinney, Maci Bookout’s husband.

1. They Started Dating in 2012

Maci and Taylor started dating in 2012. They were together for two years before Taylor moved from Dallas to Tennessee so they wouldn’t have to do long distance.

The couple welcomed their first child together, Jayde Carter, in May 2015. Maci had given birth to her oldest son, Bentley, in 2008, with her ex, Ryan Edwards.

In an interview on the show, Maci shared, “Giving birth was the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

2. They Married in October 2016

On October 8, 2016, Maci and Taylor tied the knot at a wedding in Greenville, Florida. Maci later told People, “I am so excited because I don’t use the word ‘fiancé’ because I think it’s kind of silly! So I’m excited to finally be able to call him my husband.”

The wedding was rustic-themed and officiated by Maci’s grandfather. Maci wore a strapless lace and chiffon Riki Dalal Haute Couture gown for the big day. The dress wasn’t a classic white, but a dusty rose color.

Maci continues to US Weekly, “I just love our teamwork. It’s hard to find somebody. We both are always willing to help each other and we both get things done; 95 percent of the time, for our lives to be so crazy, it’s actually very calm, in a weird way. So I think our partnership is very, very strong.”

3. They Launched a Clothing Line in 2015

In November 2015, the couple launched their joint clothing line, Things That Matter.

They ran into a bit of a situation on an episode of Teen Mom, when they realized that “Los Angeles” was misspelled on the shirts. Maci was unhappy when they learned about the mistake, but devoted fans were supportive. On Twitter, one wrote, “I would have never even known it was spelled wrong until last nights episode….I love it though and only real fans know.”

In October 2019, The Stir reported that the company had been dissolved after they failed to file the required paperwork to remain an LLC. The Stir writes, “As a clerk for the Tennessee Secretary of State told Radar, they didn’t file their annual report, which contains information like the number of employees and the company’s management structure. Because they missed the deadline, TTM Lifestyle LLC has now been dissolved. Uh oh!”

In a later conversation with In Touch Weekly, they confirmed that the mistake was able to be salvaged.

They currently have an active website, and they sell everything from denim jackets and hoodies to tote bags and koozies. Check the company out here.

4. They Welcomed Their Second Child in May 2016

Maci and Taylor welcomed their second child into the world, Maverick Reed, in May 2016.

In her book, I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof, Maci shared, “We never planned on my getting pregnant again so soon after [Jayde] was born… Maverick was totally unexpected. When I found out I was pregnant, Jayde was still a baby.”

She continued, “Bentley was just getting settled in school and starting to play sports… All I could think was, ‘How am I going to handle all of this? There’s not going to be enough of me to go around.’”

Not long after his birth, Maverick was diagnosed with silent reflux. In her book, Maci wrote, “His pediatrician prescribed him medicine to reduce stomach acidity and help relieve the pain, but every time we gave it to him he would push it out with his tongue or he would get so upset that he would throw the medicine right back up.”

5. Taylor Is a Motorcycle Racer

Prior to founding his clothing line, McKinney was a motocross racer. According to In Touch Weekly, he broke both of his arms in 2006.

In the past, he has also coached Bentley’s baseball team. In fact, Taylor helped the little league team win the state championship two years in a row, according to In Touch Weekly.

Teen Mom airs Tuesdays on MTV at 8pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast 2020 Spoilers & New Season Changes