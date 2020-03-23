Taylor Swift’s Bold Response To ‘Unedited’ Kanye West Phone Call

Four years after a phone call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West first went viral, it’s once again made headlines. After the pop star called out Kanye for using her name in a way that felt offensive in the song, “Famous” in 2016, the rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian, shared the supposed audio from the call on Snap Chat, in which it sounded like Swift approved of the derogatory lyrics.

The source of who leaked this “unedited video” in 2020 remains unclear, but that didn’t stop the Twitterverse from going wild about it online. In “Famous,” Kanye raps, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that b**** famous.” In the video leaked online, it appeared that Swift does give Kanye permission to use the first line, but the second verse, in which he calls her a b****, was never mentioned.

While neither Swift nor Kanye, 42, spoke out on the new video which leaked online three days ago, on Monday, the pop star made a bold statement for those begging to her to respond and took to Instagram to finally settle the matter.

She wrote, “Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family and fans through hell for 4 years)… SWIPE UP to see what really matters.”

On the next page of her Instagram story, Swift goes on to discuss an incredibly important matter: coronavirus. “The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I’ve been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis,” she wrote.

While most people are doing their best to observe social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, the “Lover” singer is no different. While many states have enacted full shutdowns of all non-essential businesses, Swift has reminisced of the days where she could produce large scale productions like she did with her recent single, “The Man.”

Swift previously urged her fans to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week on Instagram, after seeing so many “parties still happening,” she tried to get her 128 million followers on Instagram to take coronavirus seriously.

She wrote in her Instagram story, “I love you so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now. I’m seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this. It’s a really scary time, but we need to make sacrifices right now.”

