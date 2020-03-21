WATCH: Taylor Swift & Kanye West’s ‘Unedited’ 2016 Phone Call Leaked

Four years after a phone call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West first went viral, it’s once again making headlines. After the pop star called out Kanye for using her name in a way that felt offensive in the song, “Famous” in 2016, the rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian, shared the supposed audio from the call on Snap Chat, in which it sounded like Swift approved of the derogatory lyrics.

The source of who leaked this “unedited video” in 2020 remains unclear, but that didn’t stop the Twtiterverse from going wild about it online.

In “Famous,” Kanye raps “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that b**** famous.” In the video leaked online Friday night, it appears that Swift does give Kanye permission to use the first line, but the second verse, in which he calls her a b****, was never mentioned.

The audio from Kim’s account in 2016 appears to have been deleted, and the clips previously shared on Twitter have also disappeared. But the fall out for Swift, the backlash she received from Kanye’s fans in 2016 was intense. The “Lover” singer was berated for being a fake and a liar, and afterward, she largely retreated from the public eye for nearly a year. The singer discusses this topic at length in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, which premiered in January.

Amen #KimExposedTaylorParty pic.twitter.com/eHwChUuRq4 — p a o l a // Fine Line (@xsZauren) July 18, 2016

i cant believe @KimKardashian just won the pulitzer prize for investigative journalism — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) July 18, 2016

Kim just watching this whole drama unfold. #KimExposedTaylorParty pic.twitter.com/k30W6WjFg9 — Internet Palace (@InternetPalace) July 18, 2016

Kanye held to his word that he had called and asked Swift for permission to use the lyrics, but Swift continued to deny his claim, which was why Kim felt the need to call the singer out. Years later, in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2019, the topic of her ongoing feud with Kanye was discussed.

Swift said, “When I heard the song, I was like, ‘I’m done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be real about it.’ And then he literally did the same thing to Drake. He gravely affected the trajectory of Drake’s family and their lives. It’s the same thing. Getting close to you, earning your trust, detonating you… Go watch Drake talk about what happened.”

Prior to Kanye’s 2016 phone call, Swift said she got played by him during the 2015 VMAs. “He called me up beforehand… and he’s like, ‘I really, really would like for you to present this Vanguard Award to me, this would mean so much to me,’ and went into all the reasons why it means so much because he can be so sweet. He can be the sweetest. And I was so stoked that he asked me that. And then we get to the VMAs and I make this speech and he screams, “You know how many times they announced Taylor was going to give me the award ’cause it got them more ratings?”

I think we should thank k*nye for doing what he did, because If that hadn't happened, Taylor wouldn't have made the best and most iconic album of the last decade #KanyeWestIsOverParty stream reputation, an album better than all the sh*t k*nye calls music pic.twitter.com/45oqTFjAev — Taylor Swift is the music industry (@ikheavensathing) March 21, 2020

The singer was clearly bummed that he turned out to be so “two-faced.” She said, “I started to feel like we reconnected, which felt great for me – because all I ever wanted my whole career after that thing happened in 2009 was for him to respect me. I was healing some childhood rejection or something from when I was 19. He wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk (expletive).”

‘Kanye West Is Over Party’ Started Trending On Twitter Immediately After The Phone Call Leaked

This is SO funny to me, a grown man and his wife lied about their actions just to get exposed 4 years later #KanyeWestIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/d4z4B30g9z — Lily 🥂 (@BluePaperRingz) March 21, 2020

Swift has millions of fans, which as Kanye explains, was why he initially called her to ask her permission to use her name in the song. On Friday night, after hearing the full phone conversation between the two, they were livid.

One person tweeted, “so you’re tryna tell me y’all bashed a woman for years because of words spoken by a man just to later on find out it was the man who was lying the entire time and not the woman? wish i could say i was surprised #KanyeWestIsOverParty.”

Kris Jenner when she finds out who leaked the phone call #KanyeWestIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/NidMEC2Xx0 — Sarah (@stfusarahxx) March 21, 2020

seeing this now just makes me cry even harder because everything she went through was for nothing, it was because of a lie, it was because she really believed that those rats were really her friends and they betrayed her like this

#KanyeWestisOverParty pic.twitter.com/pEb8buCJI4 — Luuh (@SwiftCamzz) March 21, 2020

