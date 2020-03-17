Mackenzie McKee’s Mom Died After Brain Cancer Battle

Mackenzie McKee’s Mom Died After Brain Cancer Battle

Mackenzie McKee is in for an emotional season when Teen Mom OG returns on MTV Tuesday, March 17. Her mom, Angie Douthit, has been a recurring presence during McKee’s time on 16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom 3 and Teen Mom OG. Douthit lost her battle with cancer in December 2019, something that will undoubtedly play out on the back half of Teen Mom OG season eight this spring.

Douthit Was Diagnosed in January 2018

I have faced a lot of dark in my life lately. So much of it I don’t understand and when I found myself at rock bottom, I asked myself “what would mom tell me to do”? Life is no longer as simple as picking up the phone and calling her anymore. So Im doing what I know she would tell me to do which is to turn to the Bible. I was born and raised in church, and have read many scripture based books. I have been reading the Bible and dissecting each section and jotting down what I took from each chapter. Today something stuck out to me like a sore thumb. I am going through the 21 day Daniel fast as I read the book of Daniel.In Daniel chapter 3 it told a story that most of us heard in Sunday school, but I saw it in a whole new light this time. I read about Daniels 3 friends Shadrach, Meshach, and a-Bendigo being told to do as the rest of the men and bow down when they heard music  and worship a golden statue or else they would be thrown in a fiery furnace. Instead of following the rest of the world, they decided to obey God and refuse to worship a false idol. So they were bound up with ropes and  thrown in a furnace turned up 7 times hot.They even said before “The God we serve will rescue us, But IF HE CHOOSES not to, we still will not worship any false Gods.” Not only did they have faith in God, but they knew there was a chance his plan was not to rescue them and that’s ok. It reminds me of the times my mom would say “If God chooses to take me home, thats ok. It was his plan not mine”. The story of the 3 men ended in them walking around unharmed and the only thing the fire burned was the ropes off that bound them. So what I learned from this, If you stay faithful to God, your journey may not be easy, you may not stay out of the fire or AWAY FROM CANCER, but God is faithful and has a plan. The only thing that will burn up is the ropes of doubt that bound you. And there in the fire you will know His presence more than EVER! Dont give up and have faith, and find Jesus right in the fire with you. #alwaysbekind Mackenzie, Angie’s daughter

Douthit learned she had stage 4 brain cancer in January 2018. McKee posted the news to Twitter (via People), writing, “All prayer warriors. Please pray for my mom. What we thought was bronchitis turned out to be 3 masses on her brain, 1 large imone in her lungs and multiple blood clots. We are in shock and devastated. She has brain surgery tomorrow. I’m sick. I’m so sick and want to wake up from this nightmare.”

A GoFundMe page was set up that raised over $3000 for Douthit’s treatment that detailed Douthit’s brain surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. It also said that Douthit “doesn’t smoke and never did, doesn’t drink and she runs marathons and works out 2-3 times a day. Cancer does not run in the family. So this has come as a complete shock to the family.”

She Died in December 2019

“Imitate me, as I also imitate Christ.” ‭‭1 Corinthians‬ ‭11:1‬ “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8 On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race. Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories. Angie found out about her cancer in January 2018. She wanted to keep everyone informed of what was going on so she made a social media post. The next day she made another. And then another. And what started as an easy way to convey information turned into wildfire of hope that spread over the world. She wasn’t able to sleep an entire night so she would wake up around 3am to write her posts. We watched her get up everyday in the darkest hours of the night to spread the brightest light that she knew of, her Savior Jesus Christ. There were times when she wrote her posts through pain and confusion. There were times at the end when she couldn’t type and would ask her daughters to type for her but she would not give up spreading the gospel message of hope. In nearly two years, she never missed her daily post…tomorrow she will. But this is where you pick up the baton and run like she did mighty warrior. You can choose this day to be like Angie and use your social media engagements to make a difference rather than disaster, to spread love and not hate, and to always be kind. We know many people around the world read these posts so drop your city and country name in the comments so we can see where you are! #staystrongmightywarrior #itsonlycancer #alwaysbekind

The family revealed Douthit’s passing in an Instagram post on December 10, 2019, writing that Douthit had “finished her race” at the age of 50.

“Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories,” the post said.

It went on to say that she never missed posting to social media to inspire people to have hope and never keep fighting.

“In nearly two years, she never missed her daily post… tomorrow she will. But this is where you pick up the baton and run like she did mighty warrior. You can choose this day to be like Angie and use your social media engagements to make a difference rather than disaster, to spread love and not hate, and to always be kind.”

Before Douthit passed away, McKee got a tattoo of “always be kind” on her arm in her mother’s handwriting.

#alwaysbekind In her own handwriting 💗.

Douthit Will Be Featured on the Upcoming Teen Mom Season

Teen Mom OG Sneak Peek: Mackenzie and Angie#TeenMomOG #TeenMom2 #MTV Subscribe to Teen Mom: http://bit.ly/2OEM0OO A decade after it all began, Catelynn, Maci, Amber, and Cheyenne of Teen Mom OG continue to share their families' triumphs and struggles with the world. On Teen Mom 2, Jade joins Kailyn, Leah, Briana and Chelsea as the moms navigate parenting, family dynamics, their careers and their love lives. Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant chronicles the lives of Ashley, Brianna and Kayla, along with two new moms Kiaya and Rachel. Their stories continue Tuesdays on MTV! More from Teen Mom: Like Teen Mom on Facebook: http://bit.ly/2YPP8er Follow Teen Mom on Twitter: http://bit.ly/2M8Mqei Teen Mom Instagram: http://bit.ly/2KmFvfq #MTV is your destination for the hit series WNO, VMA, Jersey Shore, The Challenge, How Far Is Tattoo Far?, Teen Mom and much more!2020-03-12T16:50:57.000Z

In a sneak peek of the back half of season eight, McKee talks to her mom about her husband, Josh McKee, whom she recently learned cheated on her.

“I truly believed nothing like this would ever happen. This is the most stressful, devastating situation,” McKee tells her mom. “I’ve cried myself to bed because of how humiliated I am right now. I do not see us being together.”

“You guys built too much up together to throw it all away. Too many young couples get divorced over stupid stuff like this and children are just messed up. I see it too much and I want to protect my grandkids,” says Douthit, adding, “You know I’m praying for you guys. Life is too short to be fighting anyways.”

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

