Mackenzie McKee’s Mom Died After Brain Cancer Battle

Mackenzie McKee is in for an emotional season when Teen Mom OG returns on MTV Tuesday, March 17. Her mom, Angie Douthit, has been a recurring presence during McKee’s time on 16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom 3 and Teen Mom OG. Douthit lost her battle with cancer in December 2019, something that will undoubtedly play out on the back half of Teen Mom OG season eight this spring.

Douthit Was Diagnosed in January 2018

Douthit learned she had stage 4 brain cancer in January 2018. McKee posted the news to Twitter (via People), writing, “All prayer warriors. Please pray for my mom. What we thought was bronchitis turned out to be 3 masses on her brain, 1 large imone in her lungs and multiple blood clots. We are in shock and devastated. She has brain surgery tomorrow. I’m sick. I’m so sick and want to wake up from this nightmare.”

A GoFundMe page was set up that raised over $3000 for Douthit’s treatment that detailed Douthit’s brain surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. It also said that Douthit “doesn’t smoke and never did, doesn’t drink and she runs marathons and works out 2-3 times a day. Cancer does not run in the family. So this has come as a complete shock to the family.”

She Died in December 2019

The family revealed Douthit’s passing in an Instagram post on December 10, 2019, writing that Douthit had “finished her race” at the age of 50.

“Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories,” the post said.

It went on to say that she never missed posting to social media to inspire people to have hope and never keep fighting.

“In nearly two years, she never missed her daily post… tomorrow she will. But this is where you pick up the baton and run like she did mighty warrior. You can choose this day to be like Angie and use your social media engagements to make a difference rather than disaster, to spread love and not hate, and to always be kind.”

Before Douthit passed away, McKee got a tattoo of “always be kind” on her arm in her mother’s handwriting.

Douthit Will Be Featured on the Upcoming Teen Mom Season

In a sneak peek of the back half of season eight, McKee talks to her mom about her husband, Josh McKee, whom she recently learned cheated on her.

“I truly believed nothing like this would ever happen. This is the most stressful, devastating situation,” McKee tells her mom. “I’ve cried myself to bed because of how humiliated I am right now. I do not see us being together.”

“You guys built too much up together to throw it all away. Too many young couples get divorced over stupid stuff like this and children are just messed up. I see it too much and I want to protect my grandkids,” says Douthit, adding, “You know I’m praying for you guys. Life is too short to be fighting anyways.”

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

