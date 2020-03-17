‘Teen Mom OG’ 2020 Air Date & Start Time

Teen Mom OG 2020 will return to MTV on Tuesday, March 17, at 8 p.m. ET. Fans will get to see the latest updates on the cast, which now include Amber Portwood, Mackenzie McKee, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd and Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra.

One of the major storylines this season is for Amber, who was arrested in July for domestic battery against now ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon. She allegedly hit him “while he was holding” their son, James, during an argument. At first, Portwood had a no-contact order with her son, but it was lifted days after the altercation. She has since been granted supervised visits.

Amber Tells Her Side of the Story

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B9j4D6yj21h/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

A teaser for the new season shows Amber talking to her fans during an Instagram live. “I’m very sorry for letting you down and I am working on myself and my life to make sure I will never slip up ever again,” she says. “And that’s just something really hard for people with mental health disorders.”

Amber has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder, something that doesn’t have a cure but can be managed through medication and therapy.

In narration for the new season, Amber says that ex-fiancé Gary and his wife, Kristina Shirley, have been supportive. She and Gary share 11-year-old daughter, Leah, together.

“It’s been one of the hardest times of my life but I’m proud of how I handled it,” she says. “I’m lucky to have Gary and Kristina’s support throughout this entire situation.”

Amber talks about the incident with Gary, where she allegedly wielded a machete.

“The No. 1 regret that I have is that I did not walk out of that house that night. Now I look back and I’m so ashamed because all I keep thinking about is, ‘Amber, you should have walked out of that house,’” she says. “There are limits to [what] someone with mental health disorders—there’s only so much somebody like me can handle and people like me will understand that.”

The Indiana native continues: “I just have a lot of guilt of not being aware of myself more than I should have and I really do feel ashamed that I didn’t have that because I should after all the things that I’ve done to change.”

Gary and Amber have had a tumultuous relationship, but they’ve been able to work through their issues, with him now being one of his biggest supporters. As Amber is opening up to him, Gary tells her that now she has the chance the be an even better person.

Andrew Will Give His Side of the Story

If Teen Mom only spoke to Amber, it could look like they were favoring her side of the story. According to TMZ, she pleaded guilty to domestic battery and intimidation, even though she initially denied the machete attack.

His life after the incident hasn’t been easy. “It’s been giving me anxiety, to be honest with you,” Andrew tells Teen Mom OG producers over the phone. “It’s been hard to go to sleep. It’s a total mess and it’s completely spiraled out of control. It’s really frustrating.”

To see their stories unfold, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

READ NEXT: Click here to read more stories by Heavy.com contributor Maria Vultaggio