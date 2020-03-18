Teresa Giudice Wants to Have a Baby Boy After Split from Husband Joe

Following her split from her husband Joe Giudice, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has expressed her desire to have a baby boy.

After Joe’s deportation to Italy in 2019, the couple decided to call it quits after over 20 years of marriage. Joe was born in Italy, though he was a permanent U.S. resident at the time of his appeal.

The couple had four daughters when they were married. Their oldest is Gia, who is 19, followed by Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

Recently, a fan asked Teresa about whether she had any future plans to have children. Read on to learn more about Teresa’s answer and future plans.

Teresa Wants to Add a Baby Boy to the Family

The fan’s question came in reference to the fact that Teresa and Joe had previously tried IVF in order to have a son. The couple already had four daughters at that time. The fan specifically wanted to know if Teresa may try for a boy with another man.

“Yes,” she told Andy Cohen on What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I would love to have a little boy. I might freeze my eggs. You never know.”

The reality TV star is open to trying with another man, and she offered some details about what type of man she might be looking for.

“My first guy was Italian,” she said. “I want my next one to be Jewish. I heard Jewish men make the best husbands. I want somebody to talk so sweet to me, gentle… I’m just done with the whole Italian tough guy. I want something different.”

Joe is Still Awaiting a Decision on His Appeal

Though Teresa brought his daughters to visit him in Italy a little over a month ago, Joe is still awaiting a decision when it comes to his deportation appeal.

He was being held by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) awaiting a decision when he decided to appeal to the judge to allow him to move to his native Italy. The judge allowed him to move, and Joe has been living in Italy since.

According to Page Six, Joe’s attorney released a statement saying Joe “wishes to be released so that he can begin working and contributing financially to his wife and four young children.

In 2014, Joe and Teresa pleaded guilty to three counts of bankruptcy fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Joe also pleaded guilty to one count of failing to file a tax return.

Teresa was sentenced to 15 months in prison, staying behind bars from October 2014 until December 2015. Joe, on the other hand, had been held by immigration officials after he spent 41 months in prison.

Giudice has since revealed that his parents brought him to the U.S. when he was an infant, and he said that he didn’t know he wasn’t an American Citizen.

Joe’s attorney told Fox News that they were not happy with the judge’s decision to deny his deportation appeal in April 2019, saying in a statement “We are extremely disappointed that the Board of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice’s appeal.”

