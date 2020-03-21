Terry Peder Rasmussen Now: How Did ‘The Chameleon Killer’ Die?

Terry Peder Rasmussen, who unleashed terror on New Hampshire and California, died of natural causes in prison in 2010. He was 67.

Rasmussen was known as “The Chameleon Killer” because of the many aliases he used to conceal his identity. He was linked to five murders, and authorities believe he was responsible for more. It was not until after his death that he was linked to murders in Allentown, New Hampshire. In 2017, DNA linked Rasmussen to the murders, which law enforcement believed were committed by a man named Robert “Bob” Evans. DNA confirmed Rasmussen was “Bob Evans,” according to a timeline from the New Hampshire Department of Justice.

Terry Rasmussen Was Serving Time for Murder When He Died in a California State Prison of Lung Cancer

Rasmussen had many aliases. One being 'Bob Evans', to which he was connected to the Bear Brook Murders AKA the Allenstown 4.

Terry Rasmussen had a series of lung conditions that led to his death, according to WBAL. Rasmussen had lung cancer, on top of emphysema. He was also diagnosed with pneumonia before he died in prison.

authorities in California and New Hampshire had yet to identify Rasmussen as responsible for killing at least four more people

Rasmussen died just five days after his 67th birthday. He was born in Colorado December 23, 1943, and died December 28, 1967. At that time, he was in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, Eunsoon Jun. She went missing in June of 2002, disappearing from Richmond, California, according to a timeline from the New Hampshire Department of Justice. He was arrested on a parole violation and charged with homicide in November of that year. In June 2003, one year after Jun’s disappearance, he was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

He was tied to additional murders in New Hampshire after his death.

Terry Rasmussen Was Cremated, & His Ashes Were Scattered in the Sea

In 2000, the remains of an unidentified young girl was found in Allenstown, NH. She is one of six known victims police have connected to Terry Rasmussen.

After Terry Rasmussen’s death from natural causes in a California state prison, he was cremated. His ashes were scattered in the ocean, according to WBAL.

He is suspected in the slayings of more victims

Although he does not have a grave site, details about his life and death are on a memorial on Find a Grave.

“Serial murderer known as the ‘Chameleon Killer,'” his memorial said. “He lived life with multiple aliases with different dates of birth ranging from 1936-1952…Robert Evans, Curtis Mayo Kimball, Gordon Curtis Jenson, Gerry Mockerman, Lawrence William Vanner. Genetic genealogy identifies him on July 2017. DNA confirmed he was the father of the 2-4 year old girl in the second barrel. He died in prison December 2010 and was cremated.”

After Terry Rasmussen’s Death, He Was Tied to the Alias ‘Bob Evans’ & Other Murders

Six years after Terry Rasmussen’s death, authorities began putting the pieces together which indicated he may be responsible for additional murders. In July 2016, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office contacted authorities in New Hampshire, according to a timeline from the New Hampshire Department of Justice. In October of that year, DNA confirmed that Rasmussen was the father of an unidentified little girl, age 2 to 4, who was found dead in Allenstown, New Hampshire in 2000.

In January 2017, authorities released the details of Robert “Bob” Evans and his connection to the Allenstown homicides and disappearance of Denise Beaudin. In July 2017, DNA testing confirmed that Bob Evans was actually Terry Rasmussen, according to the Department of Justice.

Rasmussen was linked to five murders, and authorities believe there may have been more.

He was called “The Chameleon Killer” for his huge number of aliases.

“So our suspect started in 1984 as ‘Curtis Kimball.’ Then we had ‘Gordon Jenson.’ Then he was using ‘Larry Vanner.’ And now, it turns out, in the early 1980s back in New Hampshire, he was using ‘Bob Evans,'” San Bernardino County, California, Sheriff’s Deputy Peter Headley told ABC News. “All the same guy.”