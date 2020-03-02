‘The Bachelor’ 2020 WTA Contestants: Who Is on the Women Tell All?

Tonight, contestants from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor will reunite for the “Women Tell All”, which will air from 8pm ET to 10pm ET on ABC.

Only 17 women showed up for The Women Tell All taping– Kelley Flanagan and Natasha Parker were not included in that number.

The women who will appear in tonight’s episode are Katrina Badowski, Maurissa Gunn, Alexa Caves, Kylie Ramos, Sarah Coffin, Kiarra Norman, DeAndra Kanu, Savannah Mullins, Alayah Benavidez, Victoria Fuller, Kelsey Weier, McKenna Dorn, Victoria Paul, Sydney Hightower, Lexi Buchanan, Shiann Lewis, and Tammy Ly.

Here’s what you need to know.

Why Wasn’t Kelley Invited?

Word broke yesterday that Kelley told people she wasn't invited to the WTA. This is true. Why? I have no idea. But if you finished 5th & you were popular on the season, & you don't get invited to WTA, it means they didn't like her. No other reason. Not sure why Natasha wasn't. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 22, 2020

While Natasha was busy with other obligations the night of the taping, Kelley has said that she wasn’t invited. Why? On February 22, Reality Steve wrote, “Word broke yesterday that Kelley told people she wasn’t invited to the WTA. This is true. Why? I have no idea. But if you finished 5th & you were popular on the season, & you don’t get invited to WTA, it means they didn’t like her. No other reason…”

He continued, “But basically Kelley wasn’t invited which 1) is kinda bullshit 2) doesn’t make a hell of a lot of sense 3) isn’t addressed at the WTA and 4) pretty much kills any chance of her being the ‘Bachelorette.'”

What’s even stranger is that Kelley was in town (in Los Angeles) during filming for The Women Tell All.

That same weekend, she posted a picture acknowledging that she wasn’t at the taping. She captioned the pic, “I’m hanging with my chicks.”

Only 2 Women Got Called up to the ‘Hot Seat’

Only two women will be taking the hot seat tonight– Victoria F and Kelsey. Reality Steve reports that Victoria F. apologized to Peter for her actions this season, and when she was asked about the marriage cheating allegations, she claimed they were false… to which Steve wrote, “She can deny it all she wants. I spoke to the women involved. They know the truth. Hell, Victoria knows the truth, she just doesn’t want to admit it for fear of backlash. Not a good look for her, but not the least bit surprising she continues to deny it.”

Rachel Lindsay and Ashley I. will also be making appearances on the show. Ashley I. is there to give Kelsey a bottle of champagne and toast her for wearing her emotions on her sleeve, while Rachel Lindsay sheds some light on the bullying that Bachelor contestants sometimes face.

Now the big question is: what’s in store for the finale?

Next week, fans will watch Peter’s date with Madison, which doesn’t exactly end well. Madison essentially learns that Peter has been intimate with the other women, which tears her apart. She doesn’t, however, leave the show, as many have suspected.

At this point, it’s still unclear who Peter’s mother is crying for when she tells Peter to “bring her home”– though, the popular guess right now is that it’s Madison.

