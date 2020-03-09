‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Finale’s Best Memes & Tweets

The Bachelor season 24 finale is finally here, and with it comes one last slew of hilarious memes and tweets about Peter Weber, his contestants, and the craziest and most dramatic events of the season.

As the finale aired, “Bachelor Nation” fans and critics did not hold back on Twitter, picking up on the episode’s memorable moments and turning them into viral jokes. Read on for the best memes and tweets from night one of the two-part Bachelor finale.

Before the Finale Began, Twitter Was Ready With Jokes About the Season & Their Expectations for the Final Episodes

Ahead of the finale’s night-one episode, Twitter already had a slew of well-liked tweets and memes about the season.

@BachelorBob jumped at the opportunity to poke fun at how much Peter’s gone through over the course of a single season, suggesting in his tweet that the two months aged Peter decades.

You are looking live at the two-night “Bachelor” finale… pic.twitter.com/KSq3x9qwFn — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 9, 2020

Reality Steve, who claimed to finally know how the season ends hours before the finale began, shared a gif of a dumpster fire on Twitter, writing “You are looking live at the two-night “Bachelor” finale…”

Hannah Ann’s Introduction to Peter’s Family Generated Plenty of Meme Content

To start off the episode, Peter introduced his mom, dad, and brother to Hannah Ann. While the meeting was full of a lot of genuine, emotional moments, it was the awkward ones that Twitter grabbed hold of and used for meme material.

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Fantasy Suite Dates Supply Condoms