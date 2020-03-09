‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Finale Spoilers & Recap

Could we be any more excited for The Bachelor season 24 finale Monday, March 9? Peter Weber is going on his final dates with Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett and we are finally going to learn which woman his mom is crying about when she bets him to “bring her home to us.”

The ABC episode description teases, “When Peter introduces the women to his family, their encounters set off an inescapable chain of emotional events that escalate beyond anything Peter could have imagined.”

It also says that “events spiral out of [Peter’s] control” and he’s worried his dream of happily ever after “will turn into his worst nightmare.”

You guys! This sounds amazing! Follow along here with our live recap, but be warned of spoilers. Do not read if you don’t want to be spoiled and can’t watch the finale live.

All times Eastern.

8:00 — Here we go, guys. Who’s ready for this to be a completely bonkerballs finale? We will not accept anything less!

8:02 — Peter, your heart is not “literally split between two women” because if that were true, this would be a verrrrry different show. It would probably be airing on Investigation Discovery.

8:08 — We open in Alice Springs, Australia, with Peter seeing his family for the first time in weeks. His adorable mom starts crying as soon as she sees him. Man, talk about falling into great in-laws. Anyway, he tells his family about Madison and Hannah Ann and his mom immediately wants to know who has said “I love you.” Peter is upfront with them about Madi’s reservations regarding him sleeping with the other girls, but he says she’s the first person he fell in love with. His parents are concerned that her reservations about sex only came out right at the end of the show. Hmmm. That’s not entirely fair — not only would that maybe not be an issue until Fantasy Suites, but also, the show probably made her keep quiet for maximum drama, so cut her a break.

8:16 — Hannah Ann gets the first date and she is super nervous. Also, she looks amazing in that yellow dress. She gives incredibly good parent, talking about what a good person Peter is and how she had feelings for Peter from night one. Peter’s mom Barbara says that he and Hannah Ann remind her of herself and her husband when they first met, which is quite a bold statement.

8:20 — During some alone time, Peter’s dad says that it seems like Hannah Ann is 100 percent in it. He asks Peter if there’s anything lacking in their relationship and he says no, but his heart is with two people right now. Not literally, though. But he does confide in his dad that he needs to talk to Madison and try to figure this out. He says one girl is making it easier on him and one is making it not so easy. Yeah, that’s tough.

8:30 — Madison arrives and she is kind of mad that Peter didn’t seem to take her seriously when she talked about the Fantasy Suite stuff. Regular readers know that I’m Team Madison here. She was honest with him and Peter chose to do what he wanted to do. And all of that is FINE. But that should maybe tell Madison how Peter truly feels about her. She confesses that she’s hanging on by a thread right now and my heart just goes out to her.

8:35 — Look, I’m a sex-positive person and I firmly believe it’s better to have sex before you get married. But not everyone is like that and that’s OK. We don’t all have to be the same! Stop shaming Madison and painting her to be some kind of unreasonable harpy. I don’t like that.

8:42 — They keep talking and it’s clear Madison is so hurt, but she also loves Peter and wants to try to make things work. He very smartly brings up an anecdote she obviously shared with him earlier in the show about losing a tooth in a basketball game and coming back in to fight because her dad said they needed her. Very smart. That shows he listens, it plays into her pride, and it mentions her dad, whom she obviously adores. They manage to start laughing together and it’s really very sweet. I just think Peter and Madi are so much better together than Peter and Hannah Ann.

