The Bachelor’ 2020 Schedule & Show Time: How Long Is the Finale Tonight?

The Bachelor is coming to an end, and fans are itching to find out who Peter Weber will choose. The finale will last two nights this week. Monday night’s episode will run for two hours, from 8-10pm ET/PT, and Tuesday night’s episode will also air from 8-10pm ET/PT.

This evening, Peter will continue his journey with his final two ladies: Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss. Both women will travel to Alice Spring, Australia, where they will meet Peter’s family. The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “…When Peter introduces the women to his family, their encounters set off an inescapable chain of emotional events that escalate beyond anything Peter could have imagined. Peter’s family clearly states its preference, culminating in a passionate plea from Peter’s mother, Barb. How will this impact the women? And where will that leave Peter?”

Read on, but beware of spoilers for the finale of The Bachelor.

Peter, Hannah Ann, & Madison Will Be Live in Studio

According to the International Business Times, Madison, Hannah Ann, and Peter will all be live in-studio during the finale to talk about their “tumultuous days in Australia and the rollercoaster of events that have happened since…”

As for what will actually go down during the finale, that’s still very much up for debate.

Late last week, Reality Steve revealed how the season will end, only to write on social media a few hours later, “Just gonna put this out there. Since my post this morning, I’ve been on my phone non stop. Plenty of things being said. The whole thing is a mess. Being told so many different things now. Original sources sticking by what they said. New sources saying that’s not it. It’s madness!”

Just gonna put this out there. Since my post this morning, I’ve been on my phone non stop. Plenty of things being said. The whole thing is a mess. Being told so many different things now. Original sources sticking by what they said. New sources saying that’s not it. It’s madness! — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 5, 2020

In his most recent post (which he says he’ll be updating tomorrow), Reality Steve writes that that Madison doesn’t show up at the rose ceremony– she gets cold feet and goes home. Then, Peter tells Hannah Ann he can’t make a decision about the winner until he talks to Madison. Back in the states (nothing happens during the actual rose ceremony in Australia), Peter does his best to win over Madison and her family.

Reality Steve culminates his post by writing, “Peter and Madison are together right now, but not engaged.” Steve reiterated that it wasn’t necessarily a case of Madison simply taking back Peter in the drop of a hat– he had to work hard for her and her parent’s approval.

Peter May Propose on ‘After the Final Rose’

But what Chris Harrison could mean when he says that Peter doesn’t even know how the season ends?

Reality Steve says he was told that Peter would propose during Afer the Final Rose, and because he doesn’t know if Madison will say yes or no, he technically doesn’t know how his own show ends.

Steve writes, “Apparently he has no idea if she will say yes. Hell, maybe he’ll get cold feet and not go through with it. Clearly, Peter knows what’s happening in his life right now, who’s he talking to, and who he’s with. So to say ‘he doesn’t know how it ends,’ is kind of a play on words. I think Peter will propose on the ATFR Tuesday, but we’ll see.”

Tune in to the finale of The Bachelor Monday and Tuesday night on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Rachel Lindsay Addresses Racism & Racist Tweets on ‘The Bachelor’ WTA