How Long Is the 2020 ‘Bachelor’ ATFR Special Tonight?

Tonight, the live After the Final Rose will air on ABC at 8pm ET/PT. The show will last two hours.

The description of the ATFR teases, “What happens to Peter and his hopes for a happy ending? Everyone will find out as the stunning conclusion to Peter’s love story plays out live on part two of ABC’s The Bachelor season finale Tuesday, March 10.”

It adds on, “America watched live on Monday night as a devastated and emotional Peter attempted to make sense of his situation. Can he turn it around? Will he get engaged? Peter, Hannah Ann and Madison will all appear live with Chris Harrison to talk about those tumultuous days in Australia and the rollercoaster of events that have happened since. No one knows how Peter’s journey will end… not even Peter.”

Madi Self-Eliminated From the Show

During last week’s episode, Madi told Peter that she wouldn’t feel comfortable if he was intimate with Hannah Ann or Victoria F. Peter responded by telling her, not in so many words, that he had already had sex with the women. Madison was furious and walked out on Peter.

At the rose ceremony, however, Madi got the rose and Victoria F. was sent home.

Then, last night, Madi met Peter’s parents and it was rough. Speaking to Madi, Peter’s mother, Barb, explained, “Peter’s lifestyle … he socializes, he parties. It seems like you have different lifestyles. I don’t want anyone to change him.” Barb then said she thought it was unfair for Madi to give Peter an ultimatum during Fantasy Suite week. Madi told Barb that her feelings should be just as important as his.

The entire meeting was uncomfortable, with Barb topping it off by telling Peter, “She’s not there for you. She’s not there for you, bud.” And viewers finally learned the infamous, “Bring her home, bring her home to us,” line was about Hannah Ann.

Madi had previously admitted she was hanging by a string, and the episode ended by her leaving. She self-eliminated, meaning at this time, Hannah Ann is the only contestant left.

Will Peter Propose to Hannah Ann?

Beware of spoilers for the finale of The Bachelor.

The question on everybody’s mind now is how the finale will end, and what will happen on After the Final Rose.

In his most recent article, Reality Steve revealed that Peter gives Hannah Ann the final rose and proposes to her.

Before you get excited, you should know that the engagement has since ended. Hannah Ann and Peter have broken up and Peter has decided to pursue Madi. The question that even Reality Steve isn’t able to answer at this point is what Peter’s relationship with Madi is like now. He admits, “I don’t think it’s as solid as I reported on Thursday, but I also don’t think it’s dead in the water.”

Tonight, Hannah Ann, Madi, and Peter will all be live in the studio, and some hard conversations will be had. Peter will have to confront Hannah Ann, who he has broken up with, and we’ll find out where Peter and Madi stand.

After the Final Rose will take place at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.

