‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Spoilers So Far

The two months between the finale of The Bachelor in March and the premiere of The Bachelorette in May used to feel interminable. But now there’s a new spinoff to fill the void and we could not be more excited about it.

The Bachelor Presents Listen to Your Heart premieres on Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and it looks like it will provide all the tension and drama Bachelor Nation has come to expect from its shows, plus the added competition bonus of all the contestants wanting to make it as professional musicians.

Here’s everything we know about Listen to Your Heart so far. WARNING: The first header for the show contains some light spoilers about the cast. But the second header contains spoilers for the finale, so DO NOT READ IT if you don’t want to be spoiled on who makes it to the end.

The Full Cast Last Names and Social Media Accounts

The Musicians of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your HeartMeet the men and women of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart! Premieres Monday, April 13 at 8|7c on ABC. 2020-02-27T19:24:11.000Z

It wasn’t long after ABC announced the 23 singles competing on Listen to Your Heart before we figured out their last names and tracked down all of their Instagram accounts. Social media is a wonder!

Here is a breakdown of the cast:

Bekah Purifoy, 25, Washington DC, musical theatre, Instagram @bekahpurifoy

Brandon Mills, 34, Nashville, Tennessee, folk/pop, Instagram @brandonmillsofficial

Bri Stauss, 28, Provo, Utah, pop, Instagram @bristauss

Cheyenne Arnell, 23, Lawndale, California, R&B, Instagram @cheyennearnell

Chris Watson, 30, Los Angeles, California, soul, Instagram @tellemwatson

Danny Padilla, 26, Sherman Oaks, California, singer-songwriter, Instagram @dannyjpadilla

Gabe Baker, 28, Houston, Texas, soul/folk, Instagram @thegabebaker

Jack Mason, 28, Dallas, Texas, country, Instagram @jackmasonlive

Jamie Gabrielle, 21, Nashville, Tennessee, country, Instagram @jamiegabriellemusic

Josh Hester, 31, Nashville, Tennessee, country and pop, Instagram @joshhestermusic

Julia Rae, 27, Wayne, Pennsylvania, pop, Instagram @itsjuliarae

Mariana Jasel, 23, Dallas, Texas, R&B and pop, Instagram @mariana_jasel

Matt Ranaudo, 32, Encino, California, neo-soul, Instagram @matt_ranaudo

Mel Taevin, 27, Brooklyn, New York, indie rock, Instagram @taevinmusic

Michael Todd, 31, Atwater, California, singer-songwriter, Instagram @michaeltoddmusic https://www.instagram.com/michaeltoddmusic

Natascha Bessez, 33, Los Angeles, California, pop, Instagram @nataschabessez

Ruby Jane, 25, Austin, Texas, indie pop, Instagram @rubyjaneofficial

Rudi, 24, Los Angeles, California, R&B and pop, Instagram @itsjustrudi

Russell Johnson, 26, New York, New York, folk, Instagram @iamrusselljohnson

Ryan Neal, 28, Dearborn Heights, Michigan, jazz/funk/pop/R&B, Instagram @ryanneal_music

Savannah McKinley, 25, Nashville, Tennessee, acoustic pop, Instagram @savannahmckinleymusic

Sheridan Reed, 27, Austin, Texas, R&B/soul/pop, Instagram @sheridanreed

Trevor Holmes, 29, Encino, California, country/pop, Instagram @trevorholmes86

You can learn more about each cast member in our profile post.

WARNING: DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT THE FINALE.

Listen to Your Heart Season Spoilers

The show is set primarily in Los Angeles, with the contestants living in a mansion together (though not the one used for The Bachelor/ette). But because this is a show about budding musicians, executive producer Bennett Graebner told Heavy back in January that it would shoot in other places as well.

“We’re going to be shooting primarily in Los Angeles, but we will be shooting in some other locations as well,” said Graebner. “It just feels like, with a show like this, it shouldn’t really be in Los Angeles. There are certain places that just feel better suited for a show about musicians.”

And while he wouldn’t name names about which music industry bigwigs they were in talks with to appear on the show, he did say “every day we’re on the phone talking to some big-name people. I would say we’re very excited.”

Obviously, Listen to Your Heart has to be filming already in order to be ready for its April premiere. But Reality Steve reported on February 13 that the finale of the show filmed in Nashville on February 12.

At the finale taping, where there was a live audience, so hundreds of people saw who made the finals, Reality Steve said the final two couples were Trevor Holmes and Jamie Gabrielle and Chris Watson and Bri Stauss. Trevor and Jamie sang “Speechless” by Dan + Shay plus an original song, and Chris and Bri sang “Give Me Love” by Ed Sheeran plus an original song.

The panel of five judges included Bachelor franchise alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick alongside Taye Diggs, Jewel, and Rita Wilson. They crowned Chris and Bri the winners.

As for whether they are still together romantically, both couples said they would continue to see each other after the show wrapped. Bri and Chris said “I love you” to each other during their final performance, while Trevor and Jamie said they were “falling in love” and wanted to see where things would go after the show.

The Bachelor Presents Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison Told Us Peter Weber’s Bachelor Finale is ‘Gut-Wrenching’