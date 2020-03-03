‘The Bachelor Memes for Women Tell All 2020

Before The Bachelor season 24 comes to its conclusion, Peter Weber’s rejected contestants were first brought together to air their dirty laundry and address events during filming for a “Women Tell All” special. The episode, which aired on Monday, March 2, featured a number of hilarious and shocking confrontations that viewers quickly turned into memes on Twitter.

Before the “Women Tell All” special even began, Kimberly Saltz tweeted a gif of Chris Pratt fending off velociraptors in the movie Jurassic World; with it, she wrote “Live footage of Chris Harrison managing this #WomenTellAll.”

Read on for some of the best Bachelor memes that emerged online during the “Women Tell All” episode.

Chris Harrison’s Crest White Strip Commercial Stole the Show

Early on in the night during a commercial break, Chris Harrison was featured in a Crest White Strips ad and the internet jumped at the opportunity to turn it into a bunch of memes about season 24 of The Bachelor.

Chris Harrison's 30 second Crest commercial was better than this whole season of the Bachelor #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/EymUGudnTi — Matt Varchetto (@mvarchetto2) March 3, 2020

Matt Varchetto tweeted “Chris Harrison’s 30 second Crest commercial was better than this whole season of the Bachelor.”

Peter hasn’t looked at any of the girls this season the way that Chris Harrison just look at those Crest Whitestrips #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/DJ3tysjHZI — Stephanie (@scde_de) March 3, 2020

@scde_de jumped at the opportunity to crack a joke too, sharing a screenshot of Harrison’s commercial with the caption “Peter hasn’t looked at any of the girls this season the way that Chris Harrison just look at those Crest Whitestrips.”

Kelley’s Absence From the “Women Tell All” Taping Did Not Go Unnoticed on Twitter

Kelley Flanagan, a fan-favorite cast member for The Bachelor season 24, was noticeably absent from the “Women Tell All” special, which asked back 17 former contestants. Flanagan made it to the final 6, so it was odd for her to not be present on the “WTA” stage.

Not having Kelley there is a disgrace but we also know she would not have time for this petty bullshit that we are about to sit through #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/BujKjUX9dN — The Comedy Special No One Asked For (@Elizabeth_0akes) March 3, 2020

@Elizabeth_0akes tweeted “Not having Kelley there is a disgrace but we also know she would not have time for this petty bullshit that we are about to sit through.”

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Fantasy Suite Dates Supply Condoms