Is a New Episode of ‘The Bachelor’ on TV Tonight? 3/2/2020

There is a new episode of The Bachelor on this evening, although tonight’s episode will be a split between the rose ceremony from last week’s Fantasy Suite dates and the “Women’s Tell All” special. The description for tonight’s episode reads, “17 of the most memorable women return to confront Peter and each other; dramatic feuds are revived, and Peter must face the scrutiny of the women he sent home.”

Tonight’s episode will kick off with Peter Weber eliminating one of three women left vying for his heart – Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett – directly followed by the Women’s Tell All segment of the show. Then, Part 1 of the two-part finale will air next Monday, March 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Part 2 will air the following night on Tuesday, March 10 and will feature the “After the Rose” reunion. Both episodes will run for two hours respectively.

Continue reading for spoilers on tonight’s episode of the show, but be warned – MAJOR BACHELOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Stop reading now if you don’t want anything ruined for you ahead of tonight’s WTA premiere!

Victoria Fuller is Eliminated During Tonight’s Rose Ceremony

During tonight’s rose ceremony, Weber narrows his Top 3 women down to his Top 2, and inevitably eliminates Victoria Fuller. Despite the romantic helicopter ride and their steamy, intimate evening together, Weber sends Fuller home, leaving Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss left competing for Weber’s heart.

“I’m starting to hear more and more things about what went down once we got to the final 3, and then subsequently the final 2,” Bachelor blogger Reality Steve wrote on his blog. “What I do know for sure is Victoria was eliminated after overnights and she is not part of any of the equation when it comes to the finale.” Check out his Steve’s full explanation of the elimination spoilers here.

Although the Final 3 contestants are typically not present at the Women’s Tell All taping, the producers switched it up this season and brought Fuller back to take part in the segment. You can read more about Fuller’s appearance on the WTA segment below.

Fuller Denies The Rumors That She’s a ‘Homewrecker’ Who Sleeps With Married Men

She can deny it all she wants. I spoke to the women involved. They know the truth. Hell, Victoria knows the truth, she just doesn't want to admit it for fear of backlash. Not a good look for her, but not the least bit surprising she continues to deny it. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 22, 2020

According to Reality Steve, only two women are called forward to sit in the hot seat during tonight’s WTA special – Victoria Fuller and Kelsey Weier. During Fuller’s time in the spotlight, she is once again confronted with her controversial past, which includes allegations that the reality star broke up several of her friends’ marriages by having affairs with their husbands.

“Victoria F. apologized to Peter for how she acted. But she twice addressed the marriage cheating allegations and said they were false. Oh, Victoria. Still holding on to that, huh?” Reality Steve wrote on Twitter.

“She can deny it all she wants,” Steve added “I spoke to the women involved. They know the truth. Hell, Victoria knows the truth, she just doesn’t want to admit it for fear of backlash. Not a good look for her, but not the least bit surprising she continues to deny it.” You can read his full spoilers on Fuller here.

Tune in Monday night at 8 p.m. EST to catch the "Women Tell All" special of The Bachelor on ABC.

