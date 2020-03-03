The Bachelor’ WTA 2020 Location: Where Was It Filmed?

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is coming to a close, with only a few women left in the running for the pilot’s heart. This week, on March 2, 2020, the “Women Tell All” episode will air, letting contestants from the entire season talk about what the experience was like. The episode was filmed in February in Los Angeles, California.

The Women Tell All will feature 17 women from the season who are given the chance to confront each other and Peter. According to the press release, dramatic feuds will be revived and Peter will have to face the scrutiny of some of the women he sent home.

The episode will also feature a sneak peek at The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart and bloopers from the season as a whole.

The night will start with Bachelor host Chris Harrison asking the women, including Lexi and Sydney, to offer their reactions to Madison and Peter’s emotional discussion, and then all the women will look back on the season and go over some of the drama that occured.

One of the Final Three Will Appear

Because of the way the episodes were laid out, it may seem like there would be no way for one of Peter’s final three to show up at the WTA because of the possibility of spoilers. However, because the rose ceremony will air directly prior to the reunion, the contestant who did not receive a rose at the final three ceremony will be there to discuss the season.

“The woman sent home from the rose ceremony in Australia has an emotional return and shares her side of her powerful story,” the press release for the Women Tell All says.

The Bachelor viewers will remember that last week’s episode was the overnight fantasy suite dates. During the episode, Peter shared dates with all three of the final women: Victoria F., Hannah Ann, and Madison. The dates all went well, and Hannah Ann and Victoria F. both chose to stay the night.

At the end of her date, Madison and Peter talked about her personal beliefs and expectations for the future. Peter said he had been intimate with the other women but didn’t go into any further details out of respect for his relationships.

The episode ended with Peter and Madison both seemingly heartbroken saying goodnight to one another. The teasers for next week show that Madison may or may not show up to the final three rose ceremony.

There Will Be a Preview for the Finale

Not only will there be a preview for the new Bachelor spinoff, but there will also be a preview for the finale event for Peter’s season. According to the press release, Peter’s final two women met his family and share one final date with him.

“Will Peter find his soul mate and lasting happiness? Will he get engaged? No one knows for sure – not even Peter,” the press release reads.

Tune in to The Bachelor on Monday, March 2 at 8 p.m. on ABC for the two-hour drama-filled event.

READ NEXT: Was Clare Crawley Spoiled as ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020?