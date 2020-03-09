Has ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Premiere Date Been Released Yet?

With The Bachelor season 24 winding down, it’s time to look ahead to next season of The Bachelorette, which will star Clare Crawley, a seasoned veteran of the Bachelor franchise. But when does her season premiere?

Here’s what you need to know.

The Bachelorette Premieres Monday, May 18

ABC announced recently that Clare’s journey to find love would begin on Monday, May 18 with a two-hour premiere, airing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Clare was a fan-favorite during Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, especially after she told him off when he rejected her in the finale. She appeared twice on Bachelor in Paradise and while she didn’t find love there, she did make friends with some of the local wildlife.

On Bachelor Winter Games, Clare met Benoit Beausejour-Savard, a contestant from The Bachelor Canada. They became engaged during the live reunion show but split a few months later. According to the ABC press release, however, the two “remain friends to this day.”

Clare is a hairstylist who loves the outdoors, especially hiking. She has two dogs, Honey and Elby, and holds her late father up as an example of what she looks for in a man.

When Clare was announced as the next bachelorette on Good Morning America, she said the primary thing she is looking for in a man is someone who is not afraid to be vulnerable with her.

“For me, the most important thing is I want a man that will take off his armor,” said Clare. “I want a man who is strong, who is willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable. That is some serious strength right there and I want a man that can do that.”

Season 16 will begin Monday, May 18 and will run until the end of July/beginning of August, depending on how many episodes there are.

Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Can Tide Bachelor Nation Over Until Then

The Musicians of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your HeartMeet the men and women of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart! Premieres Monday, April 13 at 8|7c on ABC. 2020-02-27T19:24:11.000Z

But if going from March 10 to May 18 is simply too long to wait, you’re in luck this year, Bachelor Nation. The spinoff competition series Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

It promises to have all the drama of other Bachelor shows with the added bonus of focusing on people who want to be professional musicians, so there’s an extra layer of competitiveness involved.

According to ABC, “the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit to each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level. The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business. Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.”

Meet the full Listen to Your Heart cast here.

The Bachelorette season 16 premieres Monday, May 18, and Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday, April 23, both at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

