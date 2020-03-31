The Good Doctor Season 3 Finale: What Time is it on TV?

The Season 3 finale of The Good Doctor airs Monday, March 30, at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. The description for Episode 20, titled “I Love You,” reads, “The doctors work against time and their own personal safety to save the lives of those around them.” ABC promises a “shocking” Season 3 finale.

Although Episode 20 will be the last new episode of The Good Doctor for the time being, the show was picked back up for a fourth season earlier this year, so fans will definitely have another season of the show to look forward to later this year. Keep reading for details:

The Good Doctor Was Renewed for a Fourth Season in February

According to Variety, The Good Doctor was picked back up for a fourth season in February 2020 following consistently high ratings for the network all season. The show is ABC’s most-watched show this season, according to the network, and averaged 15.6 million viewers throughout Season 3.

“’The Good Doctor’ has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said, according to Variety. “David Shore’s thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore’s nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made this series a breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I’m excited to see where they take us next.”

“We are incredibly thankful to ABC for all their continued support and to David Shore for bringing ‘The Good Doctor’ to television at the exact right moment; the show’s complicated, surprising and emotional journey is the perfect prescription for right now,” added Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures TV.

The Season 3 Finale Will be Shocking & Emotional, Promises ABC

The show stars several notable actors and actresses, including lead actor Freddie Highmore (Dr. Shaun Murphy), Antonia Thomas (Dr. Claire Browne), Nicholas Gonzalez (Dr. Neil Melendez), Hill Harper (Dr. Marcus Andrews), Richard Schiff (Dr. Aaron Glassman), Will Yun Lee (Dr. Alex Park) Fiona Gubelmann (Dr. Morgan Reznick) and Paige Spara (Lea Dilallo).

ABC promises a “shocking,” emotional finale, so fans are in for a bumpy ride during tonight’s episode. “I Love You” is the second of the two-part finale, and Part 1 ended on an uncertain note, with Shaun stuck in a building filling with water and Dr. Melendez’s fate unknown. Some fans are worried Dr. Melendez will die during tonight’s finale after the doctor collapsed during the earthquake’s aftershock; meanwhile others are concerned that Lea might run into the building in an attempt to save Shaun and die in the process. Whatever happens, viewers can expect the Season 3 finale to be one intensely emotional roller coaster of an episode.

The Good Doctor airs Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

