The Good Doctor Season 4 Renewal Details & Update

ABC renewed The Good Doctor for Season 4 back in February 2020, so fans of the series have another season to look forward to later this year. ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke called the series a “breakout hit” and said the network was excited to see where the show goes with Season 4.

“The Good Doctor has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity,” Burke said in a statement. “David Shore’s thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore’s nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made this series a breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I’m excited to see where they take us next.”

“We are incredibly thankful to ABC for all their continued support and to David Shore for bringing ‘The Good Doctor’ to television at the exact right moment; the show’s complicated, surprising and emotional journey is the perfect prescription for right now,” added Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures TV.

Here’s what we know about Season 4 of The Good Doctor:

Previous Seasons Have Released in Late September

Although there isn’t an official release date set quite yet, the previous three seasons of The Good Doctor all aired in mid to late September, so we expect another fall premiere date for Season 4. According to Newsweek, the previous seasons have all aired on the “penultimate Monday of September in 2017, 18 and 19 respectively,” so Season 4 could be released on Monday, September 21, if the network stays on track with the last few seasons.

However, several networks are postponing and/or canceling production on several popular TV shows due to the COVID-19 virus that’s sweeping the nation. ABC has already shut down production on The Bachelorette, so the schedule may very well change for a variety of TV shows in the coming months, depending on the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus.

Newsweek reports that production on Season 3 of The Good Doctor began on June 19, 2019, with the first episode airing on September 23, so the show would “need to start shooting in June or July if the show will return in its usual September time slot.”

The Series Follows a Brilliant Doctor With Autism & Savant Syndrome

The ABC description for the series reads, “Freddie Highmore plays Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.”

In addition to Highmore, the show stars several notable actors and actresses, including Antonia Thomas, Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chuku Modu, Beau Garrett, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, and Tamlyn Tomita.

The Good Doctor airs Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

