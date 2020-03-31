Will Lea Die on ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 3 Finale? Spoilers & Predictions

The Season 3 finale of The Good Doctor, titled “I Love You,” airs Monday, March 30 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on ABC. The network promises a “shocking,” emotional roller coaster of a finale and has been teasing the possibility of one or more deaths on the show, which has fans scrambling to figure out who might be killed off during tonight’s episode.

Although all signs point to Dr. Melendez (considering he started throwing up and fainted during the aftershock of the earthquake), some fans are wondering if Lea might be the one who gets the cut during Episode 20. After Shaun became trapped in the collapsed brewery while helping a wounded woman, water started rushing in and filling the room. Knowing Shaun only has an hour to live if he can’t escape, we’re wondering if Lea might attempt to enter the building in order to save Shaun, and if she might die in the process.

Keep reading for our theories and predictions on Lea’s storyline for the Season 3 finale, and check back after the episode airs for an update on Lea’s fate! But beware, some MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you!

Will Lea Die Trying to Save Shaun? Fans Have a Different Theory

One clip of the episode sees Lea pleading with Shaun to get out of the room because it’s not safe. She even tries to lie, telling him the firefighters said they are making progress to reach the room, but that he’s got to move out of the way and leave Vera behind so they can get to them.

“You need to get out, it’s not stable,” Lea tells Shaun, who responds that Vera can’t leave. Lea then tries to lie to Shaun in an attempt to get him to safety, saying, “The firefighters told me they’re making great headway and they’ll be save her soon, but you need to get out of the way.”

Another clip sees Lea desperately trying to reach Shaun on the walkie talkie, so it’s obvious she loses contact with him at some point. This has us wondering if she might take drastic measures to reconnect with him, and possibly run into the building to save him. In the promo above, Lea can be seen sobbing as she cries, “Shaun can you hear me? SHAUN?” so it’s possible that Lea goes after Shaun herself, which would definitely be in line with the “shocking” ending ABC has been promising.

There were plenty of fans on social media who had their own predictions on what’s will happen during tonight’s episode, and we’re happy to say they were quite a bit less morbid and depressing than our theory about Lea’s death. Many were actually hopeful that the two would both survive and come out stronger in the end. One Twitter user wrote, “My theory for tonight’s episode is The EMTS are going to save Shaun and Vera. Lea will hug him and she will accept her love towards Shaun,” and ended her tweet with #Shea, while another added, “hopefully Shaun and Lea end up together as a couple.”

We Don’t Believe They Would Kill Off Lea So Soon in the Series

As interesting, shocking and devastating as it would be for Lea to die during the Season 3 finale, we don’t believe the network would kill off such an essential character so soon in the series, especially considering Shaun just confessed his love to her. We also don’t believe fans would let it slide if Lea was killed off. Despite many viewers’ disappointment with Lea and Shaun’s storyline, we doubt fans would be okay with the network killing off the love of his life just to have a surprise twist during the finale.

Not that it wouldn’t make an excellent season finale, but it just doesn’t seem logical for them to kill off the love interest of the main character so early. It’s not like Shaun will be able to immediately cope with the loss, mourn and move on … his brain doesn’t work like that. He also said during the last episode that he didn’t even believe he could fall in love, so it’s highly unlikely that the network would kill off Lea when he is just realizing his feelings for her.

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Stop reading now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before watching the Season 3 finale!

Lea Confesses Her Love to Shaun in the End

The fans who predicted Lea would realize her feelings for Shaun after nearly losing him were right – once Shaun finally makes it out of the flooded room with a living, crippled Vera in tow, Lea runs up to Shaun, throws her arms around him, and kisses him.

Shaun is clearly taken aback, and questions if the kiss was a “pity kiss,” and Lea responds, “It was ‘I’m such a stupid idiot for not seeing it, but I love you with all my heart’ kiss.” The scene is sweet and the season ends with the two kissing passionately, although the ending is bittersweet considering Melendez just died.

The Good Doctor airs Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

