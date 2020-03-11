The Astronaut on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses 3/11/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 7 features the first performances from the Group C contestants. One of those contestants is the Astronaut.

So, who is the celebrity behind the Astronaut mask? Read on for the top clues and guesses we’ve uncovered about their identity so far.

This post will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Astronaut Clues

In a preview for episode 7, host Nick Cannon teased that between the 6 unidentified celebrities competing in Group C, “they have one Guinness World Record, 3 New York Times bestsellers, and 36 gold records.”

The Astronaut’s golden costume is reminiscent of an MTV “Moonman” Award. Could the celebrity behind the mask have won an MTV award at some point in his career?

Astronaut on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

https://twitter.com/MaskedSingerFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

A clip of the Astronaut’s first Masked Singer performance, during which he sang “You Say” by Lauren Daigle, has fans convinced that the celebrity behind the mask is country music star Hunter Hayes.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: Who Was Revealed on The Masked Singer Season 3 So Far?