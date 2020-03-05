Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 3/4/2020

On The Masked Singer season 3 episode 6, which aired on Wednesday, March 4,the Frog performed for the third time in an attempt to secure his spot in the Top 9 of the competition. Along with that performance, viewers were given new clues about the Frog’s celebrity identity, and the judges updated their educated guesses.

So, what do we know about the Frog and who he might be? Read on for the top clues and guesses as of episode 6.

This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

Heading into episode 6, some of the Frog’s major visual clues were a spilled paper bag of “leftovers,” lightning, a poster for the “1996 games,” 106 dollars, a black and white newspaper, the letters CSI on a typewriter, a basketball, toy army men, and the sentence “Not every frog wants to be a Prince.” The celebrity’s favorite subject in school was P.E.

Of his celebrity identity, the Frog has teased “Newsflash: my metamorphosis has been anything but typical.” After his first Masked Singer performance, he reflected that “Last week, I felt like I got a new lease on life but it makes me wonder why haven’t I felt this before?”

‘The Masked Singer’ Frog Top Guesses

Since the Frog’s first performance, fans on Twitter have felt pretty certain that the Frog’s celebrity identity is American rapper Bow Wow.

