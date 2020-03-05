Kitty on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 3/4/2020

On The Masked Singer season 3 episode 6, which aired on Wednesday, March 4,The Kitty performed for the third time in an attempt to secure her spot in the Top 9 of the season 3 competition. Along with that performance, viewers were given new clues about the Kitty’s celebrity identity, and the judges updated their educated guesses.

So, what do we know about the Kitty Cat and who she might be? Read on for the top clues and guesses as of episode 6.

This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

Kitty on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

The Clues: Kitty | Season 3 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER

Some visual clues associated with the Kitty are milk, pirates, a wizard, the moon, a shattered rose, Little Red Ridin Hood. Sewing is one of her favorite pastimes, and that her favorite subject in school was English (she used to write her own science fiction books).

Of her secret identity, the Kitty has teased “I feel at home among the weird and the wonderful” and “I am being somebody that nobody has seen before and has always been inside of me.” Of the opportunity to perform anonymously on The Masked Singer, the Kitty also said “I’ve been waiting for this moment forever.”

The Kitty is short in stature, and the mask’s two different color eyes are certainly an attention-grabbing detail in its design.

For the Kitty’s episode 6 clue package, hints were given by a friend of the masked celebrity’s (also in disguise). Her identity shielded by a long green Rapunzel-like braid, the friend said that they grew up together and Kitty was always writing poems, directing horror movies. She said that once she said she could see ghosts and scared a classmate so badly she was given detention. At the end of the clue package, the friend teased “She may have the voice of an angel, but it’s her dark side that will slay the competition.”

Kitty made a friendship bracelet for Robin Thicke. The bracelet said “Fireworks,” and Kitty explained that she gave the bracelet to Robin because “the first time we met was lit.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Kitty Top Guesses

Heading into episode 6 of The Masked Singer, Elizabeth Gillies remained a top guess for the Kitty’s identity among fans on Twitter. Because of the Kitty’s two-toned eyes, Kate Bosworth was another popular prediction.

Kitty performed a powerful and personality-filled rendition of “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert. After her performance, guest judge T-Pain guessed that she might be Christina Ricci, Ken Jeong guessed that the Kitty is Kristen Bell. Jenny McCarthy guessed Haylie Duff. Kitty remarked that she was so flattered that the judges were comparing her voice to such talented actors and singers.

