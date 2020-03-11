Night Angel on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses 3/11/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 7 features the first performances from the Group C contestants. One of those contestants is the Night Angel.

So, who is the celebrity behind the Night Angel mask? Read on for the top clues and guesses we’ve uncovered about their identity so far.

This post will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Night Angel Clues

In a preview for episode 7, host Nick Cannon teased that between the 6 unidentified celebrities competing in Group C, “they have one Guinness World Record, 3 New York Times bestsellers, and 36 gold records.”

The Night Angel has one of the edgiest costume designs of the season (and the most humanlike facial features). The design includes dark pink and purple feathered wings with a matching headpiece, intricate gold detailing around the mask, a ruffly purple skirt, and matching tights.

Night Angel on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

Gold Derby‘s initial guess about the Night Angel’s true identity was that the celebrity behind the mask might be beauty guru and YouTube personality Jeffree Star.

