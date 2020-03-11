The Rhino on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses 3/11/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 7 features the first performances from the Group C contestants. One of those contestants is the Rhino.

So, who is the celebrity behind the Rhino mask? Read on for the top clues and guesses we’ve uncovered about their identity so far.

This post will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Rhino Clues

In a preview for episode 7, host Nick Cannon teased that between the 6 unidentified celebrities competing in Group C, “they have one Guinness World Record, 3 New York Times bestsellers, and 36 gold records.”

The Rhino costume features an old-school pilot’s uniform and brown hairpiece, and fans are wondering if the costume design is a clue to the Rhino’s identity. When introducing the Rhino as a season 3 contestant, The Masked Singer‘s Twitter account teased “#RhinoMask is just plane awesome,” further hinting that the flight-themed get-up was not just an arbitrary design choice.

Rhino on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

According to Woman’s Day, the Rhino’s pilot costume had fans guessing that the celebrity behind the mask might be actor John Travolta.

