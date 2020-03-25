‘The Masked Singer’ 2020: New Episodes to Air Unaffected By Coronavirus

The Masked Singer season 3 is underway, airing new episodes on Wednesday nights on FOX. As the show continues, productions across the entertainment industry have been shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic, delaying season premieres and impacting future episodes of popular shows. The Masked Singer, however, should not be one of the shows affected by COVID-19, as the entire season was filmed in advance and The Masked Singer is not a live show.

Fans of the quirky celebrity singing competition should anticipate the season to carry on as scheduled, with new episodes weekly. The final week of Group C performances airs on Wednesday, March 25; the first week of “Super 9” competition begins the following week on Wednesday, April 1. The season 3 finale is expected to air in May.

It Is Not Yet Known if the ‘Masked Singer’ 2020 Tour Will Be Impacted by COVID-19

Following the success of The Masked Singer television show, FOX announced that The Masked Singer would be taking its show on the road with a national tour in 2020. With 2020 tours and events around the world getting cancelled to prevent further spread of the Coronavirus, it seems possible that the Masked Singer tour would be cancelled or postponed. For now, however, the tour’s website indicates that tickets for shows across the United States are still available for purchase.

Announcing the tour, the website explains:

“An all new live production based on the hit TV show… The Masked Singer National Tour is coming to a city near you! Your favorite characters from the hit Fox TV show brought to life live on stage, as well as surprise celebrity hosts and amazing new performances. Can you guess who’s behind the mask? A mystery celebrity will be unmasked in every city in this can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages!”

The first tour date is scheduled for the Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan on May 28. The tour, if it runs as originally scheduled, will conclude on August 1 in Los Angeles, California. No update has been offered suggesting that the tour will be impacted by COVID-19, but fans who have purchased tickets or are interested in see the show in a city near them should check back regularly on the website in case their plans have to change in the coming weeks.

Since the Season Is Pre-Taped, Live Voting Is Not an Option for Viewers

Each season of The Masked Singer is taped in full prior to its premiere, and the episodes you watch were pretaped in advance of their air dates. Since The Masked Singer, unlike other reality talent competitions, does not air live, fans watching at home do not have the ability to vote for their favorite performances each week.

Who stays in the competition and who is eliminated and unmasked was determined during the taping of each episode, by the in-studio audience and the celebrity judges panel.

If you are looking for a way to engage with the action happening on screen as you watch the show, The Masked Singer invites viewers on Twitter to place their guesses on which celebrities are behind the masks.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, airing on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 3 Format: What Are the New Rules?