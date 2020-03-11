The Masked Singer Season 3: Who Are the Group C Performers Tonight? 3/11/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 7, which airs on Wednesday, March 11, features the first performances from the final 6 contestants that make up Group C. Those six masked celebrities are performing as the characters the Astronaut, the Swan, the Rhino, the T-Rex, the Night Angel, and the Bear..

In a preview for episode 7, host Nick Cannon teased that between the 6 unidentified celebrities competing in Group C, “they have one Guinness World Record, 3 New York Times bestsellers, and 36 gold records.

Here’s what you need to know about the Group C contestants:

The Astronaut

A clip of the Astronaut’s first Masked Singer performance, during which he sang “You Say” by Lauren Daigle, has fans convinced that the celebrity behind the mask is country music star Hunter Hayes.

While the Astronaut’s voice doesn’t sound similar to Hayes’s distinctive tone, we’ll have to wait and see if the Astronaut’s clues line up with this suspected identity.

The Swan

Little is known about the Swan ahead of his or her Masked Singer debut. The costume does remind us of Bjork’s famous swan dress – a connection judge Ken Jeong, who has been known to guess that Bjork was the celebrity behind several different masks, will likely make on the show.

The Rhino

The Rhino is outfitted in an old-school pilot’s uniform, and fans are wondering if the costume design is a clue to the Rhino’s identity. When introducing the Rhino as a season 3 contestant, The Masked Singer‘s Twitter account teased “#RhinoMask is just plane awesome.”

According to Woman’s Day, initial guesses about the Rhino’s celebrity identity are all over the place, but one name that has been popping up is John Travolta. If the Rhino is Travolta, viewers should be able to identify his well-known voice pretty quickly once he sings on The Masked Singer stage.

The T-Rex

A sneak peek of the T-Rex’s entrance onto the Masked Singer stage (to Ke$ha’s song “Dinosaur,” of course) shows off the celebrity beneath the mask’s dance skills, confident stage presence, and high energy. The way the T-Rex moves suggests that they are a younger contestant, based on the ease with which they move their body.

The Night Angel

The night angel is one of the season’s edgier characters and the most human-like mask. The costume’s most distinctive detail is its large, dark pink feathery wings, a feature that could prove an extra challenge for the celebrity beneath the mask when they’re moving around on-stage.

The Bear

The promo video for episode 7 of The Masked Singer showed the Bear performing “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot. Based on the voice, it sounds like a woman is behind the mask.

In a preview clip of the Bear’s clue package, the Bear says “I have been both hunter and hunted. I’m sick of everyone not knowing who I really am. This Mama bear is coming out of hibernation. I, Bear, exercise my right to a killer performance.” This suggests that the masked celebrity is a mother in real life, and perhaps one who has been misunderstood throughout her fame.

