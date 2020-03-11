The Masked Singer Season 3 Spoilers: Episode 7 Unmasked Reveal

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 7 aired on Wednesday, March 11 at 8/7c on FOX. The episode featured the first performances from the contestants in Group C. At the end of the night, another character was unmasked, revealing their secret celebrity identity.

So, what happened during episode 7 of The Masked Singer season 3? Read on to find out.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This post will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Episode 7 Recap

The 6 contestants in Group C, performing for the first time in episode 7, were the Bear, the Astronaut, the Rhino, the T-Rex, the Night Angel, and the Swan.

Tune in for new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: Who Was Revealed on The Masked Singer Season 3 So Far?