‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Reveals: Who’s Been Unmasked So Far?

The final Group C performance of The Masked Singer season 3 airs on Wednesday, March 25. After a ninth contestant is eliminated and unmasked, the “Super 9” will come together to compete for the rest of the season.

The first half of season 3 featured a number of shocking reveals, unmasking some of the show’s biggest celebrity competitors yet. Ahead of The Masked Singer episode 9, read on to learn who has been unmasked so far.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW.

The Robot: Lil Wayne

The first unmasking of the season, which took place on Super Bowl Sunday, unveiled American rapper Lil Wayne as The Robot. Lil Wayne said he decided to be on the show because he knows his kids are fans; he thought they would get a kick out of learning that their dad was the man behind the Robot mask.

The Llama: Drew Carey

The Llama Is Revealed As Drew Carey | Season 3 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER

Host and comedian Drew Carey revealed himself as the bottom-heavy Llama at the end of episode 2.

Miss Monster: Chaka Khan

Miss Monster's First Interview Without The Mask! | Season 3 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER

Grammy Award-winning recording artist Chaka Khan was eliminated and unmasked as Miss Monster. Hers was the least shocking unmasking of the season thus far since she is known for her distinctive voice.

Khan told Entertainment Weekly “It was really much harder for me to do that than to just to go on and sing the songs. So I just sang songs that people would not expect me to sing, you know?”

The Elephant: Tony Hawk

The Elephant's First Interview Without The Mask! | Season 3 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER

Professional skateboarding icon Tony Hawk was unveiled as the Elephant after singing a song by The Cure, in honor of his wedding song. Before exiting the competition, Hawk told the judges “I appreciated your support and this was a totally new experience for me.”

The Mouse: Dionne Warwick

The Mouse Is Revealed As Dionne Warwick | Season 3 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER

Music legend Dionne Warwick, who has been a popular judges’ guess on past seasons of the show, emerged from beneath the Mouse mask when she was eliminated. Warwick said that, while performing as the Mouse, “I had the best time. It was a ball.”

The Taco: Tom Bergeron

Taco Is Revealed As Tom Bergeron | Season 3 Ep. 6 | THE MASKED SINGER

While the judges were surprised to find Tom Bergeron behind the Taco mask, many fans on Twitter had named the TV host as their top guess.

Tom Bergeron, who currently hosts the celebrity dance competition Dancing With the Stars, said that The Masked Singer “was the most work I’ve done in years.”

The Bear: Sarah Palin

The Bear's First Interview Without The Mask! | Season 3 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER

The judges, audience members, and viewers at home were all shocked to find out that Governor Sarah Palin was behind the Bear mask.

She was eliminated after her performance of “Baby Got Back.” Of her brief time on the show, Palin said it was the weirdest thing she’s ever done, but that it was all about fun and unity, something she said “our country needs right now.”

The Swan: Bella Thorne

The Swan's First Interview Without The Mask! | Season 3 Ep. 8 | THE MASKED SINGER

Actress, singer, and director Bella Thorne was the most recent celebrity unmasked on season 3 of The Masked Singer.

After she was eliminated, Thorne said she decided to participate in the show after judge Ken Jeong guessed that she was the Flamingo in season 2. She admitted that doing the show was way outside her comfort zone, because she’s usually nervous about performing in front of others.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

