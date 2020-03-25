The Masked Singer Season 3 Episode 9 Reveal: Spoilers & Unmasked Recap

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 9 aired on Wednesday, March 25. The episode featured the 4 contestants remaining in “Group C:” the T-Rex, the Night Angel, the Rhino, and the Astronaut.

The official synopsis for episode 9 teased “Group C members make their final outing on stage and three continue in the competition; Will Arnett joins the panelists.”

BEWARE OF EPISODE 9 SPOILERS BELOW.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Episode 9 Recap

For episode 9, the Rhino, T-Rex, Night Angel, and Astronaut were competing for the final 3 spots in the season’s “Super 9.” All clue package clues were delivered by unidentified friends of the remaining contestants.

After introducing guest panelist Will Arnett, the night kicked off with a “supergroup” performance to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez.

Then, it was time for the Night Angel to perform and offer new clues as the first performer of the “Group C” championships. The Night Angel performed “Shout” by The Isley Brothers, and panelist Robin Thicke immediately remarked that he knew “that voice.” After her jaw-dropping performance, Jenny McCarthy told her that she thinks the Night Angel will win the whole competition. The judges guessed she could be Toni Braxton, Taraji P. Henson, Mayim Bialik, or Janet Jackson.

The Astronaut was next to perform. He chose “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran, and the judges felt confident that it was a strong enough performance to earn him a place in the Super 9. As for his celebrity identity, they guessed he might be Eddie Vedder, JC Chasez, or Joseph Gordon Levitt.

The T-Rex performed an energetic rendition of “Jai Ho” by A.H. Rahman and The Pussycat Dolls, but she was the weakest vocalist of the night. After her performance, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger guessed that the T-Rex is Jojo Siwa. Arnett guessed Gabby Douglas, while Ken Jeong guessed Honey Boo Boo.

Closing out the night’s performance was the Rhino, who sang “Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson and The Miracles. The judges thought he could be Will Farrell or David Hasselhoff.

When it was time to unmasked another contestant from the competition, the T-Rex received the least number of votes and was eliminated. That meant that Night Angel, Astronaut, and Rhino were advancing into the next phase of competition earning the final three spots among season 3’s “Super 9.”

The T-Rex Was Unmasked, Revealing…

…Jojo Siwa!

For the panelists’ final guesses before the T-Rex’s unmasking, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger correctly guessed Jojo Siwa. Ken Jeong was wrong in guessing Liza Koshy, and Will Arnett incorrectly predicted that she was Tara Lipinski.

Of her experience participating in the show, the multi-platinum superstar and YouTube sensation said “I actually paused my [world] tour to do this. I was like ‘Pause, I wanna do this!'” Explaining her connection to Will Arnett, Siwa said “I was at the world premiere of the Lego Batman Movie and I was wearing my poodle shoes.”

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: Who Was Revealed on The Masked Singer Season 3 So Far?