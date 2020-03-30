The Voice 2020 Schedule: When Do the Season 18 Knockouts Start?

NBC’s The Voice began airing the 2020 Battle Rounds last week, and those rounds continue into this week and next. After three episodes of Battle Rounds, the Knockouts will begin on April 13 and continue through the rest of the month.

The Battle Rounds give coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton a chance to put their own contestants up against each other in a head-to-head battle. In this round, they are joined by their chosen advisors.

Advisors for The Voice coaches this season include Bebe Rexha for Team Blake, Joe and Kevin Jonas for Team Nick, Dua Lipa for team Kelly and Ella Mai for Team Legend.

‘The Voice’ Knockouts Will Run Through April

Beginning on Monday, April 13, The Voice will air the pre-taped Knockout rounds. This round uses a universal advisor rather than one per team, and they will work with each of the remaining contestants.

In the Knockout round, each contestant is paired against a teammate, but in this round, they will choose their own songs and then perform individually rather than as a duet like they do in the previous round.

Much like the Battle Rounds, though, this event allows each coach to choose one winner from the pair. After the winner is chosen, the other coaches are given the chance to steal a contestant away from that team. If no one steals the contestant, the original coach is given the opportunity to “save” their own team member.

There are three episodes of knockout rounds that will run through at least the end of April. After that, we enter the Playoffs, which are aired live.

Live Shows for ‘The Voice’ Would Begin in May

According to an interview with The Voice coach John Legend conducted by the Associated Press, the show has pre-taped episodes that will air all throughout April, but the situation is in flux for what may happen after that.

“There were only three weeks of live shows planned and those were for May,” he told the news outlet. “So who knows what we’ll do? I don’t know if we’ll be able to do them without an audience. I haven’t spoken to the producers about what the plans are.”

He continued, “And I think everybody’s playing things by ear because we don’t know where the world’s going to be in May.”

Legend also talked about the fact that they may be able to have live shows if they film them without an audience, but he stressed the fact that he’s unsure about whether even that will be doable at that point due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The Jonas Brothers have already canceled their Las Vegas Residency, which was set to take place between April 1 and 18.

By the time the live episodes do begin to air, there will be fewer than a dozen contestants remaining in the competition. The live episodes would likely air on Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. ET coast-to-coast.

Tune in to The Voice on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT to watch the Battle and Knockout rounds.

