The Voice’ 2020 TV Schedule: What Time Is the Show on Tonight? 3/16

NBC’s reality singing competition show The Voice will air the fifth episode of Season 18 tonight, March 9. The two-hour episode will begin at 8 p.m. ET/PT and feature more Blind Auditions for the season. This is the last episode of Blind Auditions for the season.

Starting next week, Monday, March 23, The Voice airs its first episode of the “Battle Rounds,” where the coaches will choose two of their own contestants to go up against one another. During this round, the show’s mentors will begin to talk with the contestants and coaches.

Coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas will then be joined by mentors Joe and Kevin Jonas (on Nick’s Team), Bebe Rexha (for Team Blake), Ella Mai (Team Legend), and Dua Lipa (Team Kelly).

Will ‘The Voice’ Production Be Delayed Due to Coronavirus?

This Coach Performance of "Jealous" is particularly special for @NickJonas. Find out why TONIGHT 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/4bLHXzBVkX — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 16, 2020

Both singing competition shows that are on air right now are set to start live shows in just a few weeks to a little over a month. American Idol’s Hollywood Week begins tonight, but live shows wouldn’t begin until sometime in April. Production has been reportedly placed in flux until then, with the company deciding to make a decision closer to that date.

The Voice has more time to make a decision when it comes to deciding whether to postpone or change up the live shows. USA Today reports that the live shows aren’t scheduled to begin until early May.

It’s likely that these live shows may still have to be filmed without an audience since last week California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that gatherings of more than 250 people should be canceled and smaller gatherings should require people to stand 6 feet apart.

What Do The Coaches’ Teams Look Like?

The coaches have filled out the majority of the spots on their teams for the season, with each coach having at least seven out of ten spots filled. Team Legend has three open spaces going into tonight’s new episode.

Team Legend consists of the following seven contestants so far: Nelson Cade III, 27, from Anaheim, California; Darious Lyles, 30, from Chicago; Zach Day, 25, from Stearns, Kentucky; Cammwess, 21; Thunderstorm Artis, 23, from Haleiwa, Hawaii; Zan Fiskum, 22, from Seattle, Washington; and Mike Jerel, 31, from Ashburn, Georgia.

Team Blake is made up of Todd Tilghman, 41, from Meridian, Mississippi; Todd Michael Hall, 50, from Saginaw, Michigan; Levi Watkins, 14, from Birmingham, Alabama; Toneisha Harris, 44; Joei Fulco, 22, from Lancaster, California; Jamal Correi, 26; Jon Mullins, 32, from Nashville, Tennessee; and Jacob Daniel Murphy who performed “Until You Come Back to Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)” for his audition.

Team Nick consists of 16-year-old Tate Brusa from Salt Lake City, Utah; Joanna Serenko, 18, from St. Louis, Missouri; Arei Moon, who is 28 and from Boston; Allegra Miles, 16; Samuel Wilco, 39, he’s a soldier from Fort Knox; Jacob Miller, 29; Roderick Chambers, 38, from Miami, Florida; and Michael Williams, 18.

Last but not least, Team Kelly is made up of Tayler Green, 27, from Los Angeles; Megan Danielle, 17, from Douglasville, Georgi; Chelle, 18, from Bargersville, Indiana; Sara Collins, 18, from Dandridge, Tennessee; Samantha Howell, 19, from Virginia Beach; Anaya Cheyenne; Mandi Thomas, 33, from Memphis; and Jules, a 15-year-old from Arizona.

Tune in to watch The Voice on Monday nights on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

