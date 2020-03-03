The Voice’ Contestants 2020: What We Know So Far … 3/2/2020

The Voice premiered February 24, 2020 at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. The show airs Mondays for two hours, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Here’s what we know about the contestants so far:

Blind Auditions

Allegra Miles

The 16 year old St. John native sang “Use Somebody” and got a turn from Clarkson. Then Jonas turned as Legend smiled. She played the keyboard along with her song. John Legend said she was too young and had control issues with her voice. Clarkson spoke about how she lit a fire in her and said she did a beautiful job and that she was going to fight Jonas. The singer picked Jonas who said she’d be a “real threat” in the competition.

Cammwess

This 22 year old college aged singer got a turn from Legend within seconds of opening his mouth to sing. His mother began to cry. He sung “Earned It” by The Weeknd. Shelton also turned for the singer. Clarkson talked about how talented he was and that he was going to pick Legend. Nick said some stuff about how he might have a good time with Shelton. Then the judges sanf Happy Birthdsay to him, but forgot his name. Clarkson was wearing a beaded and sequined pant suit and lost control of herself laughing about the fact that no one knew the singer’s name. Jonas told Cammwess that Shelton would be “his man” for having beer. He went with Legend.

Joie Fulco

The California native had an “old school” voice that made her sound a bit weathered. Shelton blocked Jonas to steal the country singer. Legend said that her tone was “super duper cool.” Timeless country rock. Welcome top team Blake.

Sarah Collins

The Baton Rouge native got a turn from Jonas and Clarkson. Legend opined that he heard some pitch issues. Then Shelton also agreed and said, “who cares?” Then Jonas told her that his favorite music to write is country and he said that he’d find coaching her exciting. Then Shelton and Jonas hugged and Shelton gave Jonas a wet kiss on the side of his neck which caused Jonas to react in bodily horror. Collins chose Clarkson.

Clerida

The classically trained cellist from Long Island was rejected by all the judges because her voice was not totally great and she relied on the cello as a “trick,” said Shelton.

