‘The Voice’ Contestants 2020: What We Know So Far … 3/16/2020

The Voice season 18 airs its fifth and final episode of Blind Auditions on Monday, March 16 at 8/7c on NBC. So far, the auditions have showcased insane talents as the season’s four coaches (Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas) have battled it out to assemble their teams.

The March 16 episode’s official synopsis teases “Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the fifth and final night of blind auditions.”

Before the Blind Auditions Part 5 air on NBC, read on for what we know about the contestants and cast so far.

Micah Iverson Is One of the Hopefuls Performing During the Blind Auditions Part 5

Alt Rock Singer Micah Iverson Performs Kodaline's "All I Want" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Ahead of episode 5, the names of the night’s contestants were kept largely under wraps, however, The Voice released a sneak peek of one of the episode’s blind auditions. The video features alt-rock contestant Micah Iverson.

For his audition, Micah chose to sing “All I Want” by Kodaline. While Iverson (who is originally from Tokyo, Japan) sang his heart out, Kelly Clarkson was the first judge to turn her chair. Later in the number, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton hit their buzzers almost simultaneously to throw their hats in the ring as potential coaches for Iverson. John Legend was the only coach who didn’t turn around, and he told Iverson that he should have been a four-chair turn, adding “I regret not turning.”

When Clarkson asked Iverson who his musical influences are, he said “You, for one. Big fan… I’m an angsty rock baby.” Clarkson remarked that she hoped that would help her in convincing Iverson to join her team instead of picking Nick Jonas or Blake Shelton.

The video clip cut before it was revealed who Micah Iverson chose as his coach, so viewers will have to wait and see when his audition airs during the March 16 episode. Based on the fact that Clarkson turned first and has influenced him as a musician, it does seem likely that she is the coach he’ll pick.

The Coaches Finish Establishing Their Teams During the Blinds Part 5

Since the “Blind Auditions, Part 5” is the last episode of the season that introduces new contestants, expect all four coaches to take the selection process seriously as they round out their teams to be as strong as possible before the Battles begin on March 23.

Heading into episode 5, here are each coach’s team members (every coach has 8 contestants, except for John Legend, who has 7):

Team Blake Shelton: Jacob Daniel Murphy, Jamal Corrie, Joei Fulco, Jon Mullins, Levi Watkins, Todd Michael Hall, Todd Tilghman, Toneisha Harris.

Team Kelly Clarkson: Anaya Cheyenne, Chelle, Jules, Mandi Thomas, Megan Danielle, Samantha Howell, Sara Collins, Tayler Green.

Team John Legend: CammWess, Darious Lyles, Mike Jerel, Nelson Cade III, Thunderstorm Artis, Zach Day, Zan Fiskum.

Team Nick Jonas: Allegra Miles, Arei Moon, Jacob Miller, Joanna Serenko, Michael Williams, Roderick Chambers, Samuel Wilco, Tate Brusa.

