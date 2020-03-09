‘The Voice’ Judges 2020: The Coaches’ Teams for Season 18 So Far 3/9

NBC’s singing competition show The Voice has started to heat up after a few episodes of Blind Auditions. Three episodes have aired so far, and the teams are starting to take shape with each team having at least 5 chosen contestants so far.

The four coaches and team leaders for the season are Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas. All of the coaches except for Nick have previously won at least one season of their show.

Mentors this season are Dua Lipa for Team Kelly, Bebe Rexha for Team Blake, Kevin and Joe Jonas for Team Nick and Ella Mai for Team Legend.

Here’s the breakdown of the teams so far:

Team Legend

Legend is one of the pickiest coaches on the stage, and he’s the one the other coaches think every contestant wants to be with. He doesn’t always turn around when viewers expect him to, though, and he’s been extra picky this season.

Nelson Cade III, 27, from Anaheim, California, sang “Pride and Joy” for his Blind Audition, later telling the coaches that he’s actually already a full-time musician. John blocked Nick on this one, and Nelson joined Team Legend.

Darious Lyles is a 30-year-old man from Chicago who sang “How Do You Sleep” for his Blind Audition. He got John and Kelly to turn around but ultimately went with Team Legend.

Zach Day is 25 and comes from Stearns, Kentucky. He sang “Weak” for his audition, which John called “flawlessly executed.” Though Kelly and John both turned around, Zach chose Team Legend.

Cammwess is a 21-year-old who sang “Earned It” for his audition. He’s a full-time student and a full-time musician who has been juggling both aspects of his life for some time. Blake and John both turned around on this one, but he chose to join Team Legend in the end.

Thunderstorm Artis is from Haleiwa, Hawaii and is only 23 years old. He sang “Blackbird” for his audition and had every coach fighting to get him to join their team. Blake even called him “ridiculously talented.” He joined Team Legend in the end.

Team Blake

Team Blake is coming together in what feels like a diverse group of people. He has the youngest contestant on the show with Levi who is only 14, and he also has some of the oldest with Todd Michael Hall, who’s 50 years old.

Todd Tilghman, 41, from Meridian, Mississippi, joined Team Blake after his Blind Audition singing “We’ve Got Tonight.” All four coaches turned their chairs for this one.

Todd Michael Hall is from Saginaw, Michigan, and he’s 50 years old. He sang “Juke Box Hero” and got both John and Blake to turn around, both loving the idea of having true rock represented on the show. He joined Team Blake.

Levi Watkins is only 14 years old, and he comes from Birmingham, Alabama. He sang “Hey, Soul Sister,” and Blake was the only judge to turn around. He acted like he wasn’t shocked by the young boy’s age so the other judges didn’t get curious enough to hit their buttons.

Toneisha Harris joined Team Blake after singing “I Want to Know What Love Is” and earning a four-chair turn. She is 44 years old and was supposed to audition for The Voice 8 years ago, but she had to drop out after finding out her son had leukemia. He’s now healthy and she’s back, ready to win the competition for Blake’s team.

Joei Fulco is a 22-year-old from Lancaster, California. She sang “Gypsies, Tramps, and Thieves” for her audition. Blake blocked Nick on this one, saying that it’s a rite of passage for the show. She was left to join team Blake, but it seems like a good fit because she wants to do country rock.

Jamal Corrie had Blake pressing his button in the end after making it seem like no one would be turning for him. Jamal is 26 years old and sang “Be Alright” for his audition. The coaches told him he has potential and he joined Team Blake since that was his only option at that point.

Team Nick

Nick turns around eagerly pretty often, but he’s not always everyone’s top pick. He’s been bonding with a lot of the younger contestants because he spent his young years as a Broadway star and musician and feels like he can connect with them on a more personal level than maybe the other coaches would be able to.

Tate Brusa is a 16-year-old boy from Salt Lake City, Utah. He sang a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” and Nick offered him some coaching right there on the audition stage.

Joanna Serenko, 18, is from St. Louis, Missouri and sang an acoustic rendition of “All My Loving.” She got four turned chairs and the judges all thought she’d pick Team Legend until Nick said he really wanted her on his team and he was going to fight for her, leading her to pick him as her coach.

28-year-old Arei Moon from Boston wowed both Nick and Kelly with her interpretation of “Miss Independent,” leading Nick to block Kelly before she had a chance to press her button and try to get Arei onto her team.

Allegra Miles sang “Use Somebody” for her audition. At only 16 years old, she gets Nick and Kelly both to turn their chairs around. Nick charmed her by talking about how he wrote his first song at just 12 years old and she decides to join his team after that.

Samuel Wilco, 39, is a soldier from Fort Knox who won the Army’s Best Male Vocalist competition. He sang “Lately” by Stevie Wonder for his audition and gets Nick and Kelly both to turn around once again. Samuel told the coaches that his kids love Nick Jonas, so he had to join his team.

Team Kelly

Kelly has been waiting it out lately, trying to find some men to add to her team since it’s filling up quickly and as of right now, she only has women contestants.

Tayler Green is a 27-year-old from Los Angeles. She sang Julia Michaels’ “Issues” and also played around with the vocal arrangements during her audition. She made the choice between Team Nick and Team Kelly, ultimately going for Kelly.

Megan Danielle is 17 years old and is from Douglasville, Georgia. She sang “Remedy” and said she always wanted Kelly as her coach, so it was a no-brainer to go for Kelly.

Chelle, an 18-year-old contestant from Bargersville, Indiana sang “idontwannabeyouanymore” for her blind audition. She ultimately went for Team Kelly even after earning turnarounds from Blake and Nick as well.

Sara Collins, 18, is from Dandridge Tennessee. Her audition yet again had both Kelly and Nick turning their chairs around. They seem to like the same type of voices, as they end up going against one another quite often. Sara sang “Johnny and June” and said she performs weekly at Ole Red, which is Blake Shelton’s bar. Since Blake didn’t turn around, though, Sara went with Team Kelly.

Samantha Howell is the 19-year-old from Virginia Beach who sang “Take It on the Run” for her audition. She is another singer with a great country voice, causing Kelly to block Blake almost immediately. Blake, intuiting that Kelly had blocked him, still presses his button to turn around. Nick then turned because he was standing in solidarity with Blake and wanted to give Samantha a choice other than Kelly. In the end, though, Samantha did go with Team Kelly.

Tune into The Voice on Mondays on NBC at 8 p.m. ET to see the teams continue to fill out.

