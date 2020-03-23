The Voice Spoilers 2020: Meet the Advisors of Season 18

Each season, The Voice features advisors for the coaches during the Battle Rounds. This season, there are five advisors though there are only four coaches. The Voice airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

The 2020 mentors on The Voice were announced via the Twitter page for the show, which wrote, “Say hello to our ICONIC Battle Advisors,” along with a photo of all of the advisors alongside their coaches.

The Voice advisors for Season 18 are Bebe Rexha for Blake Shelton’s team, Kevin and Joe Jonas for Nick Jonas’s team, Ella Mai for John Legend’s team and Dua Lipa for Kelly Clarkson’s Team.

Kevin and Joe Jonas

Please say hello to my Battle Advisors for @NBCTheVoice 😎 pic.twitter.com/x2xrasdc0E — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 22, 2020

The Jonas Brothers got back together somewhat recently, so there really is no surprise that Kevin and Joe are mentors to Nick this season.

Nick made his announcement on Twitter, saying “It’s that time to tell you exactly who my advisors are, my mentors are, for my team. These two guys are some of the most trusted people in my life. It’s Hall & Oates. Just kidding it’s Kevin and Joe Jonas!” said Nick, adding, “These guys are my brothers, my bandmates, my best friends. And they’re going to help me take Team Nick to the next level.”

He even used the idea of working with the Jonas Brothers to lure some contestants onto his team.

The group recently canceled their Las Vegas residency, which was due to take place in April, due to the global coronavirus pandemic. All three members are self-isolating at home with their families while uploading regularly to their Instagram stories.

Ella Mai

Ella Mai is a 25-year-old British singer-songwriter who was chosen by Legend to be the mentor for his team. The two collaborated on Mai’s song “Everything,” and Legend told Access Hollywood that he thought she would be a great advisor mostly because of the types of contestants he was going to look for during the Blind Auditions.

Mai also competed on the U.K. version of The X-Factor, so she knows a little bit about being on reality shows.

“She’s such a talented performer and I love the perspective she has to give to these artists because she’s a relatively new artist herself. She knows what it’s like to be a new artist in this era of streaming and a lot of independent artists coming up and I feel like her advice has been really good for them,” says Legend.

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha is a singer-songwriter with an emphasis on songwriter. She got her start in the music business by writing songs for people like Eminem, Selena Gomez and even Nick Jonas. She’s since released her own music and earned Grammy nominations for herself.

Rexha is 30 years old, and she’s previously appeared on The Voice as a Comeback Stage mentor.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa won the Grammy for Best New Artist at the 2019 award show, and Clarkson took no time at all to snag her up as a mentor for her team. She told Entertainment Tonight that one of the reasons she chose Lipa was because of her history as a well-rounded artist.

“First of all, I literally sing her songs all the time … she’s just really good writer, singer, dancer, all-around entertainer and there are only a few of you that do all of that, the J.Los, the Beyonces,” said Clarkson, adding, “It’s nice to have mentors like Dua who have a hand in all of that.”

