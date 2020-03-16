The Voice’ Spoilers Season 18: What We Know So Far 3/16/2020

NBC’s singing competition show The Voice wraps up the blind auditions in mid-March and then moves on to Battle and Knockout rounds. All these episodes are pre-taped meaning that we know quite a bit about who performs in each of these rounds leading up to the episodes.

WARNING: Spoilers for pre-taped episodes of Season 18 of The Voice follow. Read at your own risk.

This year’s teams are only made of up ten contestants each, so the Battle Round is even more intense than it has been in past years. Each coach also gets a steal and a save, which can be used to further shake up the rounds if they choose to use those.

Read on for specific eliminations and winners we expect to see later on in the season.

‘The Voice’ 2020 Battle Round Spoilers

This Coach Performance of "Jealous" is particularly special for @NickJonas. Find out why TONIGHT 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/4bLHXzBVkX — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 16, 2020

Mentors coming in to help out with the Battle Rounds include Bebe Rexha, Joe and Kevin Jonas, Dua Lipa and Ella Mai.

This is not a comprehensive list since not everything is known at the time of writing.

The first battle of the season was between two members of Team Legend. Thunderstorm Artis and Cedrice Weber battle each other to sing “Stay” by Rihanna. Thunderstorm wins this duel, but Cedrice gets stolen by Team Blake.

Next up were two contestants from Team Kelly: Mandi Thomas and Sara Collins. They sang “My Baby Loves Me” by Martina McBride, and Mandi ends up winning this one. The next duel is also on Team Kelly. Tayler Green goes up against Jules singing “Water Under the Bridge.” Tayler ends up winning and Jules is sent home.

When it comes to Team Blake, there were two separate battles. Levi Watkins went up against Jamal Corrie with “Counting Stars” by One Republic. Levi took the win, and thanks to spoilers, we know that this battle was energetic. Next, Cam Spinks and Kailey Abel went up against one another, and Cam took the win.

Team Nick contestants also had two battles. Arei Moon went up against Samual Wilco, and Arei took home the win. Then, Jacob Miller went up against Kevin Farris singing “Lights Up” by Harry Styles. Jacob wins that battle.

‘The Voice’ 2020 Knockout Round Spoilers

Here’s what we know about who’s up against who and what they sing during the Knockout rounds:

Team Blake:

Toneisha Harris sings “Diamonds” by Rihanna going up against Cedrice Webber singing “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna. Toneisha wins, but Cedrice is stolen away by Kelly.

Joei Fulco performs against Levi Watkins. We don’t know what they sing yet, but Joei wins this round and Levi is not stolen.

Team Kelly:

Megan Danielle performs “Piece by Piece” by Kelly Clarkson and goes up against Cammwess who sings “Say Something” by A Great Big World. Megan wins, but Cammwess is stolen by John. This is interesting since Cammwess was originally team John but something happens in the Battle Round that gets them to be on Kelly’s team instead.

Micah Iverson sings “Graveyard” by Halsey and goes up against Tayler Green who sings “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper. Kelly chooses Micah, which ends up being a surprise to the other judges since they thought Tayler was better.

Team Nick:

Allegra Miles with “Chandelier” by Sia versus Jacob Miller. Jacob is knocked out.

Team Legend:

Mandi Castillo sings “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King and goes up against Thunderstorm Artis singing “Preach” by John Legend. Mandi wins this round, but Thunderstorm gets stolen away by Nick.

Zan Fiskum sings “The Story” by Brandi Carlile and goes up against Joanna Serenko singing “Angel from Montgomery” by Bonnie Raitt. Zan wins, and Joanna is stolen by Blake.

There were no saves for the knockout rounds, but the four saves from the battle rounds will compete in a four-way competition with the winner being back on the show beginning at the start of the live episodes.

