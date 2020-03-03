There Is No Team Adam on ‘The Voice’ This Season & Going Forward

On his last season as a judge on The Voice, Adam Levine’s entire team was wiped out by voters.

There will never be another Team Levine unless the former judge, who left the show at the end of season 16, comes back as a judge of The Voice.

Levine was known for his combative banter with Blake Shelton.

He revealed the reasons for his departure in a number of interviews, saying that he needed time to focus on his young family and put a stop to the non-stop schedule he had taken on over the previous eight years.

Here’s what Adam Levine says about his decision to exit The Voice:

Adam Levine Tells Ellen He Left to Be a Full Time Dad

On Ellen, Levine said, “I miss [The Voice]. I really do miss it. We all know how I feel about Blake. You know, that guy. But I wanted to stop at this point and be with my young family.” About his children, he says, “I’m obsessed with them. I adore them in a way I never thought I could adore another person.”

Shelton told ET that “It is weird not having him here but I want him to know that he can still kiss my a**, wherever he is.”

In a red carpet interview, John Legend said, “We’re very sad to see him go. He’s been a part [of The Voice] since it began, 16 seasons, he’s been so important to the show even existing. So, we’re all going to miss him.”

About Levine’s departure, Clarkson said, “It’s weird not having Adam, but it is interesting, the dynamics. We’re literally all four different genres.”

Gwen Stefani stepped in to take his place, reported ET.

The Blake Shelton Adam Levine Bromance Is a Myth

There has been much speculation about the contentious relationship between Levine and co star Blake Shelton on The Voice. The country star is known for his competitive and hostile personality and many think that his demeanor eventually wore on Levine.

In an episode in which Levine was sporting a fresh new mohawk hairdo, Shelton ridiculed him for his hairstyle to which Levine responded, “I hate him. Sorry, I just hate him.”

Although Levine gave Shelton a shout-out on Ellen after a photo of the former co-workers was shown to the audience, an anonymous Emmy voter recently told THR about a rumor that the two “really dislike each other, but play nice on TV.”

The Hollywood Reporter revealed via the Anonymous Emmy voter, “I’ve heard from a friend who works on it … that two of the hosts really dislike each other, but play nice on TV,” the voter said. When prompted for more information, the voter added: “Blake Shelton and Adam Levine hate each other.… [Levine] didn’t walk away — I heard it was a ‘me or him.'”

There might be something to this theory given that even in the first episodes of season 18, Shelton has commented that Clarkson was filling the Levine “assh- void.”

