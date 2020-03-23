‘The Voice’ Teams 2020: The Contestants in the Battle Rounds

The Battle Rounds begin tonight on the NBC singing competition reality show, The Voice. There are 40 total contestants left at this point in the competition. The episode airs tonight, March 23, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Each coach has ten people on their team going into the Battle Rounds. The four coaches for the 2020 season of The Voice are Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton and John Legend. All coaches other than Nick have previously won at least one season of the show.

They’ll be joined by their mentors Dua Lipa for Team Kelly, Bebe Rexha for Team Blake, Kevin and Joe Jonas for Team Nick and Ella Mai for Team Legend.

Here’s a breakdown of the teams and contestants who will be performing in the Battle Rounds for this season.

Team Nick

Team Nick is mostly young, but he did end up getting some contestants in the mix that were older than the average later on in the Blind Auditions.

Tate Brusa is a 16-year-old boy from Salt Lake City, Utah. He sang a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” and Nick offered him some coaching right there on the audition stage.

Joanna Serenko, 18, is from St. Louis, Missouri and sang an acoustic rendition of “All My Loving.” She got four turned chairs and the judges all thought she’d pick Team Legend until Nick said he really wanted her on his team and he was going to fight for her, leading her to pick him as her coach.

28-year-old Arei Moon from Boston wowed both Nick and Kelly with her interpretation of “Miss Independent,” leading Nick to block Kelly before she had a chance to press her button and try to get Arei onto her team.

Allegra Miles sang “Use Somebody” for her audition. At only 16 years old, she gets Nick and Kelly both to turn their chairs around. Nick charmed her by talking about how he wrote his first song at just 12 years old and she decides to join his team after that.

Samuel Wilco, 39, is a soldier from Fort Knox who won the Army’s Best Male Vocalist competition. He sang “Lately” by Stevie Wonder for his audition and gets Nick and Kelly both to turn around once again. Samuel told the coaches that his kids love Nick Jonas, so he had to join his team.

29-year-old Jacob Miller joined Team Nick after performing “The Times They Are a-Changin’” for his audition. He got Kelly, Blake and Nick to all turn around, but Nick offered to allow him to work with the Jonas brothers as “Jacob Jonas,” which won him Miller’s presence on his team.

Roderick Chambers is a 38-year-old singer from Miami, Florida. He performed “Back at One” for his audition, and Nick was the only coach to turn around for the song. John compared Roderick’s tone to Nick’s, so this could be a good fit for the young coach.

Michael Williams is another young contestant this year. The 18-year-old performed “You Say” for his audition, and he didn’t quite hit the high note in the falsetto part. That worked out for him, though, since that’s what made Nick turn his chair around. He said he had to work long and hard to get his falsetto to where it is today and offered to help Michael get his to the same space.

Anders Drerup is a performer from Ottawa, Canada who sang “Can’t Help Falling in Love” for his audition. He arranged the song in an interesting way, which caught Nick’s attention and made him the only coach to turn around.

The last addition to Team Nick is Kevin Farris, the 33-year-old contestant from Arlington Heights, Illinois. He is a pre-school music teacher and sang “Home” for his audition. The choice was between Team Legend and Team Nick, but after Nick got up to sing with Kevin, he joined the team.

Team Blake

Blake was pretty picky this time around, but he did end up filling his team by the end of episode five. The

Todd Tilghman, 41, from Meridian, Mississippi, joined Team Blake after his Blind Audition singing “We’ve Got Tonight.” All four coaches turned their chairs for this one.

Todd Michael Hall is from Saginaw, Michigan, and he’s 50 years old. He sang “Juke Box Hero” and got both John and Blake to turn around, both loving the idea of having true rock represented on the show. He joined Team Blake.

Levi Watkins is only 14 years old, and he comes from Birmingham, Alabama. He sang “Hey, Soul Sister,” and Blake was the only judge to turn around. He acted like he wasn’t shocked by the young boy’s age so the other judges didn’t get curious enough to hit their buttons.

Toneisha Harris joined Team Blake after singing “I Want to Know What Love Is” and earning a four-chair turn. She is 44 years old and was supposed to audition for The Voice 8 years ago, but she had to drop out after finding out her son had leukemia. He’s now healthy and she’s back, ready to win the competition for Blake’s team.

Joei Fulco is a 22-year-old from Lancaster, California. She sang “Gypsies, Tramps, and Thieves” for her audition. Blake blocked Nick on this one, saying that it’s a rite of passage for the show. She was left to join team Blake, but it seems like a good fit because she wants to do country rock.

Jamal Corrie had Blake pressing his button in the end after making it seem like no one would be turning for him. Jamal is 26 years old and sang “Be Alright” for his audition. The coaches told him he has potential and he joined Team Blake since that was his only option at that point.

Jon Mullins is a 32-year-old singer from Nashville, Tennessee, so he fits right into the perfect profile for Team Blake. He sang “Don’t Give Up on Me” for his audition, and he called Blake “King Blake,” leading to the crowd chanting and the other coaches worry that’d go straight to Blake’s head.

Jacob Daniel Murphy performed “Until You Come Back to Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)” for his audition, and Blake was the only one to turn around for his performance, leaving him with no choice but to join the new “King’s” team.

Cam Spinks, 29, is from Alabaster, Alabama. He sang “Wave on Wave” for his audition and looked like a country guy through-and-through, making him the perfect addition to Team Blake.

The last contestant to join Team Blake was Kailey Abel, a 19-year-old from Verdigris, Oklahoma who sang “Forever Young.” She only got the one chair-turn since all the coaches were getting really picky near the end of the auditions.

Team Kelly

Kelly almost made it out of the entirety of blind auditions without getting one male performer on her team. She didn’t, however, ending up adding one male contestant at the tail end of the Blind Auditions episodes.

Tayler Green is a 27-year-old from Los Angeles. She sang Julia Michaels’ “Issues” and also played around with the vocal arrangements during her audition. She made the choice between Team Nick and Team Kelly, ultimately going for Kelly.

Megan Danielle is 17 years old and is from Douglasville, Georgia. She sang “Remedy” and said she always wanted Kelly as her coach, so it was a no-brainer to go for Kelly.

Chelle, an 18-year-old contestant from Bargersville, Indiana sang “idontwannabeyouanymore” for her blind audition. She ultimately went for Team Kelly even after earning turnarounds from Blake and Nick as well.

Sara Collins, 18, is from Dandridge Tennessee. Her audition yet again had both Kelly and Nick turning their chairs around. They seem to like the same type of voices, as they end up going against one another quite often. Sara sang “Johnny and June” and said she performs weekly at Ole Red, which is Blake Shelton’s bar. Since Blake didn’t turn around, though, Sara went with Team Kelly.

Samantha Howell is the 19-year-old from Virginia Beach who sang “Take It on the Run” for her audition. She is another singer with a great country voice, causing Kelly to block Blake almost immediately. Blake, intuiting that Kelly had blocked him, still presses his button to turn around. Nick then turned because he was standing in solidarity with Blake and wanted to give Samantha a choice other than Kelly. In the end, though, Samantha did go with Team Kelly.

Anaya Cheyenne joins Team Kelly’s cast of young women. She’s 16 years old, from Atlanta, Georgia, and performed “I’ll Never Love Again” for her Blind Audition. Blake waited on this one to see if Kelly would turn first, and then ended up turning around at the same time as Kelly. Of course, the pop vocalist chose Kelly as her coach.

Mandi Thomas is a 33-year-old from Memphis, Tennessee, and she sang “Time To Say Goodbye” for her audition. She’s an opera singer, which got Kelly really excited since she said she always wished there’d been an opera singer on the show.

Jules is 15 years old, and she’s from Peoria, Arizona. She performed “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked” for her audition, setting herself apart by choosing to go with her own arrangement of the song rather than the usual. Both Blake and Kelly turned around for her, and she ended up joining Team Kelly in the end.

Micah Iverson, 25, from Atlanta, Georgia sang “All I Want” for his audition and ended up being the only male contestant to join Team Kelly. She turned around quickly, but she also had to fight against Nick and Blake. John even says that he wishes he would have turned around, but

The last contestant to join Team Kelly was Gigi Hess, a 22-year-old from Lovington, New Mexico. She sang “Lovesong” and shared a story about the extreme bullying she faced while she was a teenager. She took the final spot on Team Kelly after earning a turnaround from only the one coach.

Team Legend

Going into the final episode of Blind Auditions, John Legend had three more spots to fill. He was able to fill out his team with a variety of performers, though all but two are males.

Nelson Cade III, 27, from Anaheim, California, sang “Pride and Joy” for his Blind Audition, later telling the coaches that he’s actually already a full-time musician. John blocked Nick on this one, and Nelson joined Team Legend.

Darious Lyles is a 30-year-old man from Chicago who sang “How Do You Sleep” for his Blind Audition. He got John and Kelly to turn around but ultimately went with Team Legend.

Zach Day is 25 and comes from Stearns, Kentucky. He sang “Weak” for his audition, which John called “flawlessly executed.” Though Kelly and John both turned around, Zach chose Team Legend.

Cammwess is a 21-year-old who sang “Earned It” for his audition. He’s a full-time student and a full-time musician who has been juggling both aspects of his life for some time. Blake and John both turned around on this one, but he chose to join Team Legend in the end.

Thunderstorm Artis is from Haleiwa, Hawaii and is only 23 years old. He sang “Blackbird” for his audition and had every coach fighting to get him to join their team. Blake even called him “ridiculously talented.” He joined Team Legend in the end.

Zan Fiskum is a 22-year-old contestant from Seattle, Washington who sang “Light On” for her audition. She’s Legend’s first female contestant so far. Everyone wanted her to choose their team, but she ultimately went with Team Legend.

Mike Jerel is another super-talented male to join Team Legend. The 31-year-old from Ashburn, Georgia sang “It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World” for his audition and got a four-chair turn. Of course, since his mom wanted him to pick team Legend, that’s what he did.

Brittney Allen is a 28-year-old from Columbus, Georgia. She performed “Dancing on My Own” for her audition, and was John the only judge to turn around for her. Everyone else had nearly full teams at this point, so she automatically joined Team Legend.

Mandi Castillo was the second-to-last contestant to join Team Legend. She’s a 23-year-old from San Antonio, Texas. All four chairs turned around for her, and Nick even made himself cry with his passionate speech about the importance of representation in music. Mandi still went with Team Legend, though.

The last contestant to join Team Legend was Cedrice, a 28-year-old from San Diego who sang “Fever” for her audition. She ended up being the last audition of the Blinds, and John even tells her he’s glad he waited for her. All four judges had praises for her, but John was the only one with spots left on his team at this point.

