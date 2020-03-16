‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Episode 12 Review: One of the Best of the Series

If you just watched the latest episode of The Walking Dead, then you also just watched one of the best episodes of the series. It was quite a surprise to get such a great episode so late in the life of the series. “Walk with Us” is going to leave us talking for weeks, and it’s nice to have something to talk about besides the coronavirus. I would give this episode 10 stars if I did star ratings. It was phenomenal.

This is a review of The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 10. Only read on if you’re OK being spoiled.

Dealing with Death on a Scale from Judith to Negan

From Judith to Negan, this show explored different characters’ approach to death and putting out necessary harm before it infects and kills even more people.

First, it was the Game of Thrones worthy war scene, complete with fire ammunition and sword battles under heavy flames.

At the beginning of the episode, we thought Judith already had her “oh sh**” moment. The Whisperers’ attack on Alexandria only lasted a short time, but Judith killed a whisperer by accident in that time frame and really seemed shaken up by it. From her reaction, I’m guessing this is the first time she killed a human.

Sadly, it wouldn’t be her last.

At the end of the episode, she had to kill Earl. He was bitten by a walker and tried to kill himself to spare her and the other children needing to kill him (or being killed by him.) But despite his best efforts, he still returned as a walker and Judith had to take him out. I was heartbroken for Earl. He’s been through so much, only for everything to end like this.

When Daryl found her, she was sitting all alone, contemplating what she had to do. It reminded me a bit of when Carl had to kill his mom (except that was much tougher for Carl.) Carl was pretty young then too, so we’re kind of reliving his storyline again tonight. Except when Maggie came back in after Carl shot Lori, he was very matter-of-fact about it and walked right out of the room. Oh, and Rick’s hat was present for both events too.

Here’s that Carl scene again for comparison.

We also lost Gamma. Though I didn’t have much of an emotional attachment to her, the way she died was heartbreaking. She proved she was loyal and saved her nephew’s life, trying to make up for what she did to her sister. Then Beta killed the Whisperer who recognized him (yes, Beta’s famous).

One less-than-perfect scene was when Alden shot Gamma-as-a-walker rather than Beta. It felt like Beta had a bit of plot armor in that moment, but I’m willing to overlook that and still give this episode very high ratings.

Connie’s fate is left open-ended. Magna lost contact with her and we’re assuming she’s dead. But she might show up again someday. I wouldn’t count her out.

Negan’s scenes with Alpha were spellbinding. We learned more about his background and how his wife died of pancreatic cancer. He told Alpha that his emotions turned off after that, but she’s just pretending. He was basically giving her a chance to turn from what she was doing and decide not to kill Lydia. He was giving her a chance to live, just like Rick tried to give him. But she wouldn’t take that, so he had to kill her.

At the end of the episode, we learned that Carol was the one who released Negan from his cell. This had all been part of her plan. Yes, this was the first time that Carol and Negan had an interaction on screen. It was short but perfect.

Still, this doesn’t quite explain why Carol was so hellbent on running after Alpha into that cave. She probably didn’t trust Negan 100%, so she still wanted to try for the kill herself. But it also makes what she put everyone through (and Connie’s possible death) a waste of time. She should have waited on Negan a little longer.

Despite a few minor points, like Beta’s plot armor, I loved this episode. People who watched it early on AMC Premiere were already saying this was one of the best episodes of The Walking Dead ever.

