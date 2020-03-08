Tom’s Mystery Woman on 90 Day Fiancé: Did He Cheat on Darcey?

Tom Brooks and Darcey Silva made their Season 4 debut during last week’s episode, and it was clear right off the bat that the two are facing some serious obstacles this season. Not only is Darcey worried that Tom is going to break up with her, the promo for tonight’s episode sees Darcey fretting over some pictures of Tom with a mystery woman, so the reality star is worried her English beau has been cheating on her.

The specific photos of Tom with the mystery woman popped up on social media while Season 3 was still airing, and were posted on Instagram by the group Frauded By TLC. One picture shows Tom with a woman who looks eerily similar to Darcey; the two were attending the Versace Women’s Spring-Summer 2020 Fashion Show in September. Another set of pictures sees Tom and the same woman posing together on the steps of a building in Nottingham, and it’s clear that the two might be more than just friends.

Warning: some light spoilers from tonight’s episode ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs.

The Photos Cropped Up on Instagram in September, 2019

The photos, which can be viewed above, were posted on Instagram by FraudedByTLC in September. The pictures show Tom and the blonde woman sitting on the steps of a building, with the woman curled up between his legs. Another photo shows the same woman posing with Tom’s mother, Jaynie, with whom Tom claims to be very close.

The caption of FraudedByTLC’s photo reads, “More Tom pictures with Not-Darcey. This time at Woollaton Park. 1) Pulled directly from Tom’s IG; 2) Tom same location with Not-Darcey; 3) Not-Darcey with Tom’s mother, who encourages her son’s poser shenanigans. This is the same Not-Darcey woman in the pictures from the Versace show I posted yesterday.”

The other photo, which was posted the day before (and can be viewed below), shows Tom and the woman together at the Versace fashion show. The post also has a picture of Tom holding the woman close while she looks over her shoulder.

It’s unclear who the woman actually is, and what her relationship with Tom was at the time the pictures were snapped. We have no reason to believe the two are still together today, as Tom’s Instagram has been scrubbed clean of any sign of the blonde. However, it’s obvious they were an item for at least a short time if Tom introduced her to his mother. Sadly Darcey believed she and Tom still dating at the time, so she feels cheated on and betrayed when she sees the pictures during tonight’s episode.

Darcey’s Twin Sister Stacey Sent Her the Photos

According to clips from last week’s episode of the show, Darcey finds out about the photos after her twin sister Stacey sends her a text with the pictures. Apparently Stacey’s fiance, who was still friends with Tom at the time, saw them on Instagram and sent them to Stacey, who in turn forwarded them to Darcey.

“This morning I got a text from Stacey with some pictures of Tom and another woman,” Darcey tells the cameras during last week’s “next on” clip. The same promo shows Stacey driving Darcey to lunch and complaining about Tom. “You went all the way to London for this s–t? I wonder if he ever did love you,” she tells her sister, while Darcey adds, “It’s all a little shady if you ask me.”

Another clip from tonight’s episode sees Darcey talking about the pictures, while telling the cameras, “I didn’t see these pictures on social media because Tom and I blocked each other a few weeks ago after a fight.” She adds, “One of these pictures is Tom with this woman in Nottingham, where he took me. She’s like right in his crotch and he’s got his hands all over her leg … it’s shocking to see. I don’t know who this woman is but I will not let any man play with my heart.”

Obviously Tom has some serious explaining to do in the coming weeks, and after these photos resurfaced, we don’t expect Darcey and Tom‘s meeting in New York to go very well. Tune in Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage and reality TV news!

