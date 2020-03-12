Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

“Tom Hanks’ longtime publicist Leslee Dart just confirmed to me that Tom and Rita Wilson have tested positive for Coronavirus,” New York Magazine reporter Yashar Ali announced on March 11.

According to Deadline, Hanks and Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 after spending time in Australia for Baz Luhrman’s upcoming film based on Elvis Presley.

Hanks shared the following message with Deadline after receiving his test results: “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Well, now. What to do next?” Hanks continued. “The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!” – Tom Hanks.”

Warner Bros., who’s producing the Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler in the titular role shared a separate statement from Hanks: “We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).”

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual,” the statement continued. “The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

Were Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson At A Higher Risk Due To Their Age?

According to the CDC, the coronavirus is reportedly a much bigger threat to older people. Hanks, who recently accepted the Cecil B. Demille Award at the Golden Globes is 63 years old. Rita Wilson, with whom he’s been married since 1988 is also 63.

