Tom Kirdahy, Terrence McNally’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On March 24, Terrence McNally died of coronavirus complications at the age of 81. McNally is a world-renowned American playwright and screenwriter. He is best known for his Tony award-winning plays Master Class and Love! Valour! Compassion!

He is survived by his partner and his family. McNally was married to Tom Kirdahy, a Broadway producer, and human rights advocate.

Here’s what you need to know about Tom Kirdahy:

1. Tom Kirdahy Met Terrence McNally in June 2001, Were Joined in a Civil Union in 2003 & Married in 2010

According to the New York Times, McNally and Kirdahy met in June 2001 at Guild Hall in East Hampton, N.Y. When Kirdahy saw McNally for the first time, he said “I thought he was completely adorable. It sounds cliché, but his eyes just smiled. I can’t say it was love at first sight, but I knew I wanted to get to know him more.”

McNally said, “I was immediately struck by him. It was mystical, emotional and spiritual. I thought, ‘This guy is really special, I like him.'”

Around two-and-a-half years later, McNally and Kirdahy came together in a civil union on December 20, 2003 at the Inn at Sawmill Farm in West Dover, Vt. They got married on April 6, 2010 in Washington, D.C.

On June 26, 2015, they renewed their vows after the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states.

2. Kirdahy Is an Award Winning Broadway & West End Producer

McNally’s husband is an award-winning theater producer, in addition to being a lawyer. Kirdahy’s website outlines the shows he has produced, as well as the awards associated with them

He is currently producing the highly-anticipated upcoming Broadway production of THE INHERITANCE, the smash-hit HADESTOWN (8 Tony Awards including Best Musical), the off-Broadway revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS starring Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff, and Christian Borle, the off-Broadway premiere of THE WHITE CHIP, and the ANASTASIA tour. Select Broadway credits: Terrence McNally’s FRANKIE & JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE starring Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon, ANASTASIA, IT’S ONLY A PLAY starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, THE VISIT starring Chita Rivera (5 Tony noms.). Select West End credits: THE INHERITANCE (4 Olivier Awards including Best New Play), THE JUNGLE, Edward Albee’s THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA?. Select off-Broadway credits: THE JUNGLE, WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT (N.Y. Times Critic’s Pick). Additional Tony nominations: MOTHERS AND SONS, AFTER MIDNIGHT, RAGTIME, MASTER CLASS.

Recently, Kirdahy was the 2019 recipient of CTI’s Robert Whitehead Award for Outstanding Achievement in Commercial Theater Producing.

3. Tom Kirdahy Worked as an Attorney Offering Free Legal Services to Those With HIV/AIDS

Kirdahy graduated from New York University (NYU) in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts in dramatic literature and politics. He was also the valedictorian for his graduation class. He then proceeded to take law at NYU School of Law.

Kirdahy’s website says, “As an attorney, he spent nearly two decades providing free legal services to people living with HIV/AIDS and served for many years on the Executive Committee of the NYC LGBT Center.”

4. He Is an LGBT Activist & Heavily Involved in the Arts Community

He is a huge LGBT activist, and was the chairman for the East End Gay Organization. As per the New York Times, Kirdahy produced a panel discussion, “Theater From a Gay Perspective.” McNally served on the panel, as well as Edward Albee and Lanford Wilson.

During the panel, McNally and Kirdahy shared a laugh, and then Kirdahy said, “Towards the end of the evening a dear friend told me, ‘You’re going to end up with him.'”

He currently sits as Chairperson for Broadway League Government Relations Committee. As per its website, “The Broadway League is the national trade association for the Broadway industry.”

He is also a founding director of Berwin Lee London New York Playwrights, Inc. The foundation was created to promote and foster the art of play-writing in the U.S. and the U.K.

5. Kirdahy Was Born on June 18, 1963 in Hauppauge, New York

Kirdahy was born in Hauppauge, N.Y., on June 18, 1963 to father Paul E. Kirdahy and mother Joan Kirdahy. For many years, Paul was the superintendent of schools in West Islip, N.Y, and he also worked as the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rockville Centre. Joan worked as a police exams clerk and typist for Suffolk County.

READ NEXT: Terrence McNally’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know