Bravo’s Top Chef LA Food & Wine Festival 2020 Postponed

Bravo’s Top Chef LA Food & Wine Festival has been postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival is the first-ever of its type and was originally scheduled for March 19 and 20, 2020.

The two-day event was originally scheduled to take place at Universal Studios Hollywood, and it was set to feature dozens of food, wine, craft beer and spirit stations. The dishes were inspired by the “Cheftestants” throughout the years.

In addition to the many dishes and stations that would be set up, the guests would have a chance to watch Top Chef veterans compete in a series of live cooking competitions and be featured in panels with fan-favorites from the series to answer questions and talk about cooking.

Average Socialite is keeping track of all cancellations due to coronavirus concerns. The site reminds people to stay home, wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and to “Be smart.”

The Event Was Postponed Until Further Notice

As of March 12, 2020, the Top Chef Food & Wine Festival has been postponed until further notice. The statement reads, “Bravo’s Top Chef Food & Wine Festival to be held on March 19 and 20 in Los Angeles has been postponed due to uncertainties with the event’s programming elements. Bravo is evaluating dates to reschedule at a later time.”

The event would have coincided with the premiere of the Top Chef: All Stars, which features 15 contestants throughout the seasons.

The event will likely be rescheduled for late 2020 or early 2021.

Meet the ‘Top Chef All-Stars: LA’ Contestants

The Top Chef All-Stars cast consists of fifteen fan-favorite contestants competing for the biggest prize in the show’s history. They’re competing for a total of $250,000.

The show is hosted by Padma Lakshmi and judged by Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. There will also be guest stars featured this season including Kelly Clarkson, Jon Favreau, Ali Wong and Randall Park.

The contestants this year are Eric Adjepong; Karen Akunowicz; Jennifer Carroll; Stephanie Cmar; Lisa Fernandes; Kevin Gillespie; Gregory Gourdet; Melissa King; Jamie Lynch; Brian Malarkey; Nini Nguyen; Joe Sasto; Angelo Sosa; Bryan Voltaggio; and Lee Anne Wong. Wong competed on the very first season of Top Chef.

The new season of Top Chef: All Stars premieres tonight, March 19, 2020 on Bravo at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

According to the episode synopsis, a challenge will take place at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Later, the elimination challenge will take the chefs to the beach to cook a seafood meal, but “their only heat source will be fire.”

Tune in to Top Chef: All Stars to watch the executive chefs and owners compete for the $250,000 prize.

READ NEXT: Miley Cyrus’ ‘Bright Minded’: How to Watch the Talk Show