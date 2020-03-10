Twitter Angry that Corey Feldman’s Documentary Livestream Didn’t Work

As Corey Feldman’s long-awaited documentary was delayed online due to technical difficulties, people on Twitter reacted angrily to the news. The live stream showed between 10 to 20 minutes of the film and then quit. Feldman said hackers were affecting the website, but people on Twitter reacted with skepticism, fearing the whole thing was a scam or a stunt. Meanwhile, reporters who attended the screening said that the film was shown for them. Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the delay.

Feldman Said the Online Live Stream Was Hacked, But Journalists Got To Watch the Entire Film at a Screening

Near the beginning of the screening, Feldman said that the live stream was being hacked.

@Corey_Feldman has just been told by his technology team the screening has been hacked: “we are seeing an attack”, to which Corey responded “this is crazy” #coreyfeldman #mytruthdocumentary pic.twitter.com/WZMGH3aHge — Jonathon Moran (@jmoconfidential) March 10, 2020

At first he said both the screening and the live stream were delayed because he wanted everyone to watch together. He ultimately decided to let the people in attendance watch, while the people waiting online never got to see the documentary.

This left a lot of people tweeting concern that the whole thing was a scam, until later when journalists did reveal that they were able to watch the entire film. Tim Chan of the Rolling Stone said he watched it, but he didn’t give many details. He wrote on Twitter:

Chan wrote: “Update: we screened the whole film. Regardless of how you feel about Corey Feldman, the topics he’s bringing up in the documentary are important and worth paying attention to. Does the film offer clarity? Maybe. Will it change the industry? TBD. Off to bed, more thoughts to come.”

Amy Kaufman of the LA Times also tweeted about the documentary, which she got to view, and she named one of the people that Feldman named in the film.

Here’s another video from someone with Next News Network who watched the screening and is saying the movie is legitimate.

Now Feldman is saying he’s not sure if Tuesday’s stream will work either.

#Mytruthdoc ended and Corey said it didn’t feel right to continue with the panel discussion. Says he doesn’t know if the streaming will work tomorrow but is hoping a distributor will pick it up now More videos up on my IG(@AshleyHume). — Ashley Hume (@AshleyHume) March 10, 2020

@AshleyHume tweeted: “#Mytruthdoc ended and Corey said it didn’t feel right to continue with the panel discussion. Says he doesn’t know if the streaming will work tomorrow but is hoping a distributor will pick it up now.”

But people online are not happy about how things played out.

People Are Angry They Couldn’t See the Film Streamed Online

People who tried to watch online and had purchased $20 tickets were left in the dark. It took 90 minutes or more before they were even told that they wouldn’t get to see the film the day of its release, and even then the details were murky.

Many people on Twitter are angry that they weren’t kept updated by Feldman and they’re still skeptical about the hack. One person called the whole thing a scam.

4 hours since your last tweet. You would think if all of us that payed to watch you wouldn’t of showed it at the premiere tonight . You should of canceled it. So I’m thinking this was well planned and you just wanted money. I want my money back #mytruthdoc #scam #wellplayed pic.twitter.com/MgE1AajsDe — Zack's Bracelets 4 Swimming Lessons (@zacksbracelets9) March 10, 2020

Tina Marie wrote a disappointed message late that night:

“Any update at all would have been nice considering you screened it live, while everyone at home waited. Not cool to not just keep us in the loop.”

In fact, three hours after Feldman first tweeted about the movie airing, he still hadn’t left an update on Twitter.

THE FILM IS STARTING 15 MIN LATE DUE 2 THE WEBSITE CRASHING! WHICH IS ACTUALLLY A GOOD THING! SO #STAYTUNED pic.twitter.com/onYiNJodFs — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 10, 2020

The only message for streaming viewers was left on his website, telling them that they would receive access to watch the film “as soon as possible.”

Some people are asking for refunds.

Others are just concerned for anyone who paid.

I wonder how many people paid for this ?im really not sure what to think of this whole thing but I heard it was a big let down. 🤦🏼‍♂️ #MYTRUTHDOC — Quazi Q Moto (@Steveg419) March 10, 2020

Some called this a scam, saying one of the people Feldman named that was released early by the media was a name people already knew about. But others responded that they trusted Feldman.

@Laavenderr wrote: “Regardless, to go into this without having any expectation of something like a hacking happening is foolish. Corey has been saying for decades about how money is the root of all evil. This was not about money, Corey has money. Corey has always been a sound guy, this wasn’t a scam.”

It’s not clear if refunds will even be available for people who paid, or if people will even be able to watch online for Tuesday’s livestream. The TOS indicates that people bought the tickets and used the service at their sole risk and the stream could be stopped for any reason.

You can see an archive of the TOS for MyTruthDoc.com here.

Feldman’s website indicated that people who paid would get access at some point in the future.

To learn more about possible refunds and how the Terms of Service may affect that, see Heavy’s story here.

