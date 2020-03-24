Tyler Batlierra’s Job: What Does He Do for a Living?

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra is more than just a reality TV star. With an Instagram following of 2.9 million people, Tyler is a social media influencer; he’s also an author and the owner of the children’s clothing line Tierra Reign. Tyler has also appeared on TV shows other than Teen Mom OG, including The Dr. Oz Show and VH1’s Couple’s Therapy.

Tyler and wife Catelynn Lowell were inspired to start Tierra Reign after the birth of their second daughter, Nova, in 2015. They noticed that most children’s clothing had “a kitten or toy train printed” on it, and they wanted to create something that would give children a sophisticated style.

“They didn’t understand why it was so difficult to find children’s clothing with just as much unique styling as adult clothing,” the About Me page on Tierra Reign explains. “They couldn’t comprehend why every garment tag said it was made in every other country besides the U.S. So they came together with a mission: To produce high-quality children’s clothing with unique, edgy styles.”

“Tierra Reign believes every child deserves the right to reign over their dreams in style, and every parent deserves to feel good about supporting those dreams by investing in their own economy,” the company says. “Welcome to Tierra Reign!”

He’s The Author of ‘Conquering Chaos’

Tyler and Catelynn also wrote a book together, called Conquering Chaos. In it, Tyler talked about being sexually abused by one of his sister’s older friends when he was 9 years old.

“One day I went over to [the older girl’s house] with my sister and some other people, and for some reason or another, everyone else left but this older girl and me. For the next several hours, while we were alone together in her house, it was sex act after sex act after sex act. It went on all day,” he wrote. “She had us doing everything she could think of, one thing after another. There’d be a break and then it would start up again. And when it was finally over, I didn’t know what the hell had happened.”

It left Tyler wanting to have sex with other girls his age. Once he started dating, Tyler wrote that if a girl didn’t want to have sex with him he would dump her.

How Tyler & Catelynn Make Their Relationship Work

Both Catelynn and Tyler have been open about their difficult childhoods, but their sold relationship is one of the reasons they have become Teen Mom OG fan-favorites.

Married since 2015, they have been together for 13 years.

Seeking therapy has helped their relationship thrive and their own mental health. “We’ve done a lot of couples therapy, but then also a lot of individual therapies,” Catelynn told Hollywood Life in an exclusive interview.

Getting to a good place in their relationship wasn’t easy. “I think honestly the biggest thing in relationships are communication and trust and learning how to express your needs and maybe things that you want to change in a healthy way,” she said. “For us getting to that point, it’s taken a lot of therapy.”

